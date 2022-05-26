I think he just walks him down - Beneil Dariush makes an early prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Beneil Dariush has given his prediction for the middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori rumored to go down in September.

During a recent interaction with 'The Schmo', Dariush opened up about his training session with Vettori. He appeared confident that 'The Italian Dream' would come out on top in a clash with former champion Whittaker:

"I had to train with [Vettori] last week like five times and honestly, man, he's so hungry and he's improved so fast, it's a little bit terrifying. So, no disrespect to Whittaker, I think Whittaker is amazing, but I think Marvin just walks him down."

Watch Beneil Dariush predict Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori below:

A match between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori is in the works for the UFC's Paris card on September 3. Both middleweights have expressed interest in fighting at the event, although the bout is yet to be officially announced.

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori Alright so I guess since can’t find an opponent any earlier I’m fighting Whittaker in Paris.

You better show the fuck up this time.

Beneil Dariush blasts Charles Oliveira for seeking Conor McGregor fight

Beneil Dariush is furious with Charles Oliveira for pursuing a money fight with Conor McGregor instead of fighting him. During an appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Dariush recalled a time when he was supposed to fight Oliveira nearly two years ago.

The 32-year-old claimed that the Brazilian pulled out of the bout and ultimately fought Tony Ferguson. Dariush also lashed out at the former champion for chasing fights with the likes of McGregor and Nate Diaz instead of facing real contenders like himself:

"He’s talking about wanting to fight Conor, and he talks about how these guys never gave him a shot when he was outside the top five, blah, blah, blah. We were supposed to fight October of 2020. I have a fight contract, I can post a picture of it. I was supposed to fight Charles, and he pulled out of the fight, and then a couple months later, instead of fighting me, he fought Tony Ferguson."

Dariush added:

"He was supposed to fight me, bailed, ran and fought Tony Ferguson. Now, instead of fighting actual contenders, he wants to go fight Conor? He wants to go fight Nate Diaz? This is hypocritical."

Beneil Dariush last competed against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 where he was awarded a unanimous decision. He was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev last February in a showdown that could have likely produced a future title challenger. However, Dariush had to pull out of the bout due to a broken fibula.

Ranked No.6 in the lightweight division, Dariush currently holds a seven-fight win streak in the promotion. This is the third-highest win streak in the 155lbs division, behind Charles Oliveira's 11 and Islam Makhachev's 10.

