Beneil Dariush names the 2 "most exciting" fights for Nate Diaz

Beneil Dariush thinks Nate Diaz should fight Dustin Poirier or Tony Ferguson next.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Dariush spoke about the two best routes that Diaz could take for his next fight. The UFC lightweight said:

"For Nate, I think [Dustin Poirier] is the most exciting fight. That or Tony Ferguson. Those are the two flights that I'd wanna see Nate. Those are the two guys I want Nate to fight. Because Nate has been around for so long, those guys have been around for so long, and they never fought each other. So those are the options for Nate that'd be best."

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been taking shots at each other on social media for quite some time now. They were initially rumored to be squaring off at UFC 270 in January 2020 but the bout never came to fruition.

Poirier, in a recent tweet, reiterated his interest in taking on the Stockton native.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Diaz only has one fight left on his current contract.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Nathan Diaz x Tony Ferguson would make too much sense for UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif.



* Years in the making

* NorCal x SoCal at the Pond

* Reunites Moreno and Diaz

* Last fight on Diaz’s current contract



Let’s do it. Nathan Diaz x Tony Ferguson would make too much sense for UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif.* Years in the making* NorCal x SoCal at the Pond* Reunites Moreno and Diaz * Last fight on Diaz’s current contractLet’s do it.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is riding an unfortunate three-fight losing streak. The former interim champion has suffered losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in his last three bouts.

'El Cucuy' will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways in 2022.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT # Work Flowin’ At The Sandlot B# Great Mi Gente- Champ

# Dingo🥇Fight “Just -4- Kicks” CSO# WorkFlowin’ At The SandlotB# Great MiGente- Champ# Dingo🥇Fight “Just -4- Kicks” CSO™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Work🎶Flowin’ At The Sandlot 📈 B# Great Mi🌵Gente- Champ # Dingo🥇Fight https://t.co/zb9BZKfeCe

Dustin Poirier claimed that he agreed to fight Nate Diaz and was waiting for his response

In a recent appearance on Teddy Atlas' podcast, Dustin Poirier revealed that he had contacted the UFC regarding a short notice fight against Nate Diaz.

Poirier also claimed he had agreed to the bout and was waiting for Diaz's response. 'The Diamond' told Atlas:

“It’s a very short notice thing. Something I would hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice, but, we’ll see what happens, man. I don’t want to give too much ‘cause I don’t know what I can say. No contract has been signed yet, but if this goes go through, I’m gonna take it. I said yes, now we’re waiting on him.”

Diaz and Poirier have traded multiple jabs while circling around the idea of a potential fight. Poirier even hinted that the bout could take place earlier this year.

