Conor McGregor getting a title shot doesn't make sense to me - Beneil Dariush lists reasonable opponents for the Irishman's return

Beneil Dariush has always expressed his concern about Conor McGregor jumping the queue for a title shot on more than one occasion. 'Benny' recently listed potential fights that make sense for the Irishman's return to the octagon.

Based on McGregor's number eight ranking, Dariush thinks Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos are suitable matches for 'Notorious'. The Assyrian-American also suggested a Nate Diaz trilogy fight as it'll rope in massive numbers. However, 'Benny' doesn't think McGregor deserves a top-five ranked opponent as of now, let alone a title shot. The 33-year old lightweight contender recently told Helen Yee:

"Just based on his rankings, I think Tony makes sense. I think Rafa [Rafael dos Anjos] makes sense. Cause I think Rafa's 7 and Conor's number 9 [correction number 8] or something like that. So Rafa, Tony makes sense, if he wants to fight Nate Diaz, that makes sense. Cause obviously it's gonna be a big draw. Either of the fights makes sense but for him to get a title shot or even get a top 5 guy? It doesn't make sense to me in terms of merit and competition."

Despite his reservations, Dariush is well aware of McGregor's star power. 'Benny' believes the Irishman will land himself almost any fight on his return, barring a title shot.

Watch Dariush's interview with Helen Yee below:

Conor McGregor labeled Beneil Dariush the 'biggest nobody" in the UFC

Conor McGregor has been out of action for nearly a year, rehabbing from a broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Despite McGregor going 1-3 in his last four, Charles Oliveira seemed open to a title fight against the Irishman.

James Evans @EvansJames99



In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!



Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer?



- @btsportufc



274 |



"Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? #UFC 274 | #UFC "Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor! Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? 👀🎥- @btsportufc #UFC274 | #UFC https://t.co/1TgAYWDeCu

Beneil Dariush slammed 'do Bronx' for ducking real contenders in favor of a lucrative payday with McGregor. Not one to shy away from trading barbs, 'Notorious' hit back, labeling 'Benny' the "biggest nobody" in the UFC. The Irish superstar wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Beneil Dardush is the biggest nobody in the company."

via @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

Dariush's manager Ali Abdelaziz hit back at McGregor, claiming that anyone saying anything negative about Dariush has issues. Abdelaziz and McGregor have a long history of disliking each other, which can be traced back to the Irishman's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

