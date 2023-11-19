"Best side-chick in the UFC" - Henry Cejudo makes two-pronged verbal attack at Daniel Cormier and Tom Aspinall over latter's interim title win

Henry Cejudo blasted Daniel Cormier after the former two-division champion backed Tom Aspinall from his emotional celebration after his interim heavyweight title win against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

'Triple C' believes that the Englishman's emotional celebration was unwarranted since winning an interim title wouldn't make him the best heavyweight on the planet. He wants Aspinall to save the celebration for when or if he wins the undisputed strap.

Reacting to a video of 'DC' supporting the 30-year-old Brit, Cejudo launched a two-pronged verbal attack on him by posting a video on X titled:

"Hey 'DC', nobody asked for your 2 chins. Even though the belt couldn’t fit around your waist, it was still undisputed. Tom, congrats on being the best side chick in the UFC."

The former Olympic gold medalist's insults didn't end there. In the video, he continued his attack on Cormier and Aspinall, downplaying the interim title win:

"An interim belt just means you're the No. 1 contender. For all you soft people who don't like that, including Tom Aspinall, because yeah... it was too much. Save those tears, save those tears if you can beat a guy like Jon Jones. If you can truly beat the greatest of all time and say you are the world champion... It's all about being the absolute best in the world... But DC, you wouldn't know... because there is only one 'Triple C', there's only one greatest combat athlete of all time."

Catch Henry Cejudo's reaction below:

Henry Cejudo compares Tom Aspinall to Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre

Although Henry Cejduo was not a big fan of Tom Aspinall's emotional celebration at UFC 295, 'Triple C' sees the Englishman as one of the best talents in the heavyweight division.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cejudo broke down Aspinall's fighter profile. While doing so, he heaped praise on the young Brit, likening him to UFC legends Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson:

"[Technique] is one thing this dude is really good at. He fakes, he feints, he sets traps. He understands distance... he will counter people off their leg kicks... he submits people... He is kind of like the heavyweight division Demetrious Johnson, man. Or maybe not that quiet, but we'll say maybe a [Geroges] St-Pierre with even better technique, with even swifter striking."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (12:15):