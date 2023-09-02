“Bet the over for sure” - Outrage erupts after UFC Paris referee fails to stop fight despite Ange Loosa’s vicious 20-second barrage on Rhys McKee

UFC welterweight prospects Ange Loosa and Rhys McKee clashed in the preliminary card of UFC Paris. While Loosa won the fight by unanimous decision, there was a brief sequence in the second round that sparked outrage among fight enthusiasts on X (formerly Twitter).

Loosa found success in the striking department as soon as the fight began, rocking McKee early on in the fight. The Irish welterweight maintained composure and even managed to secure a guillotine attempt. However, Loosa escaped and controlled McKee on the ground, delivering solid ground strikes.

The second round saw McKee pushing the pace initially, but Loosa quickly regained control. Both fighters had their moments, but Loosa managed to secure a takedown and secured the half-guard position. He transitioned to side control and later mounted McKee, delivering a barrage of strikes.

Expand Tweet

Rhys McKee remarkably endured a relentless 20-second onslaught despite being clearly rocked and displaying no signs of defending the punches. Several punches landed clean on McKee, provoking fervent fan outcry against the referee's decision not to halt the bout. One fan speculated:

"Referee bet the over for sure."

Along the same lines, another fan wrote:

"Referee has McKee money line for sure."

Meanwhile, one fan simply questioned the referee's decision to not stop the fight:

"Surely this could have been stopped right there?"

In the end, Ange Lossa secured a unanimous decision victory at UFC Paris, with judges scoring it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in his favor.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

UFC Paris fan reacts [Via: @espnmma and @SpinninBackfist on X]

UFC Paris: Ange Loosa recaps his emphatic unanimous decision victory over Rhys McKee

Ange Loosa secured an emphatic unanimous decision victory over Rhys McKee at UFC Paris. Loosa had previously showcased his skills in Dana White's Contender Series, putting up an impressive fight against now-ranked UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena.

Expand Tweet

Although he lost that bout, he rebounded with a victory in the regional circuit, eventually earning his spot in the UFC. In 2022, Loosa secured his first UFC win and continued to impress with a 2-1 record in the promotion with the victory over McKee.

Reacting to the fight and applauding his opponent's toughness, particularly in the second round in the post-fight octagon interview, Ange Loosa stated:

"Listen, guys, Rhys McKee is a champ for a reason. I knew this fight was going to be very hard but we were ready for anything. In the second round, I really thought I could finish him. I didn't expect him to be so tough."

Check out Angel Loosa's UFC Paris post-fight octagon interview below: