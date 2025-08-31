  • home icon
"Big Ank by KO!" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's unique grappling drill ahead of UFC 320

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 31, 2025 06:04 GMT
Alex Pereira (pictured) has held two UFC world titles. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira (pictured) has held two UFC world titles. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

With UFC 320 on the horizon, Alex Pereira is leaving no stone unturned for his much-anticipated rematch against Magomed Ankalaev. 'Poatan's' unique grappling drill for the upcoming contest, however, has fight fans concerned.

In their original meeting at UFC 313, Ankalaev used his superior wrestling to force clinches and pose a persistent takedown threat. This severely affected the Brazilian's work rate on his feet, allowing his opponent to land damaging strikes of his own.

While Pereira was largely able to stop Ankalaev's takedown attempts, he was unable to mount a meaningful offensive. At one point in the fight, the reigning light heavyweight champion even landed a clean punch that stunned the famed kickboxer.

Coming into the rematch, 'Poatan' appears intent on further bolstering his grappling capabilities. A recent Instagram story by the fighter shows him defending takedowns from multiple opponents, one after the other.

Fight fans, however, are not happy with his training methods, with many taking to social media to note their opinions.

Check out Alex Pereira's training drill below:

@ZamCorleto wrote:

"Hmmm, idk Big Ank by KO! Anyway."

@YusZenith highlighted:

"Bro almost got knocked out in the last fight, he'd better work on his boxing defence."

@prayingforaplay commented:

"Didn't DDP do this in practice too?? And got mauled by Khamzat."

@WilsonVollyball chimed in:

"He should rewatch Duplesis vs. Chimaev.. take notes on what not to do and he’d be golden."
Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X
Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X

Magomed Ankalaev predicts knockout win over Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is arguably the best striker in MMA history. 'Poatan' was a two-division GLORY kickboxing champion before switching to mixed martial arts. However, Magomed Ankalaev is convinced he can best the Brazilian at his own game.

After UFC 313, many in the MMA community felt that Pereira was lucky not to get finished on the feet. This time around, Ankalaev is hoping to finish the job. Earlier this July, after Dana White announced the light heavyweight title rematch, the 33-year-old took to X with a definitive prediction, writing:

"Dana White announced my next fight on October 4th. I’m knocking Alex out this time. There is no other way, get ready for the big show."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

bell-icon Manage notifications