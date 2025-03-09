"Lucky he didn’t get knocked out" - Tom Aspinall’s brutally honest take on Alex Pereira surviving Magomed Ankalaev’s onslaught at UFC 313

Tom Aspinall showcased his instant reaction to the UFC 313 main event. On Saturday night, March 8, Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira by unanimous decision to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, shared footage of him reacting to Pereira's loss against Ankalaev. The video was later re-posted on Twitter. The English superstar had this to say about Ankalaev nearly knocking out Pereira in the early rounds:

"Rocked him. Mate, he's f*cking lucky he didn't get knocked out there. If that was me, he would've been f*cking snoozing."

Aspinall followed up by saying this once Pereira vs. Ankalaev ended and the scorecards were being counted:

"I'm not a judge, so I'll put that on record, but I think three rounds to two Ankalaev comfortably, comfortable win. Maybe four rounds to one even Ankalaev. I think Pereira maybe took the first. Definitely 48-47 to Ankalaev... He's got it, Ankalaev's got it. Dana White looking not very happy there if I do say so myself. Uncle Dana does not look too happy. Alex Pereira certainly doesn't look too happy."

Alex Pereira has teased the possibility of him moving up to heavyweight, making him a potential opponent for Tom Aspinall. Firstly, Aspinall is focused on becoming the undisputed UFC heavyweight world champion.

Watch Aspinall react to the UFC 313 main event below:

Jon Jones' manager reveals Tom Aspinall fight comes down to "certain things"

Tom Aspinall captured the UFC interim heavyweight world title in November 2023. Due to the postponement of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Aspinall was forced to defend his interim strap in July 2024.

Jon Jones has since delayed a fight between him and Aspinall to negotiate for more money. During an interview on 'The Ariel Helwani Show,' Jones' manager, Malki Kawa had this to say about the ongoing negotiations:

"It depends on certain things and whether or not everybody wants to make those certain things happen. If the answer to everybody else is yes, those certain things happen then yes, the fight will happen."

Dana White has claimed that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is expected to take place later this year. In the meantime, Aspinall will continue patiently waiting for an opportunity to become an undisputed UFC world champion.

Watch Malki Kawa's comments about Jones vs. Aspinall below:

