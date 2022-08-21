"Big d*ck energy right there" - Fans react to Paulo Costa shaking hands with ring girls ahead of UFC 278 weigh-ins

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa appeared to be in good spirits at the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-ins. While making his way to the stage, 'Borrachinha' shook hands with all the ring girls present there.

You can watch a clip of Costa's interaction with the ring girls below:

Sugashow @SnailSonnen What a fucking power move by Costa What a fucking power move by Costa https://t.co/6UgH11KU44

Fans took note of Costa's actions and shared their thoughts about the same on Twitter.

One user said that the Brazilian appeared high on confidence and could very well score a KO victory on August 20.

Another individual called Costa a legend for his antics.

One user said that they appreciated 'Borrachinha' for showing respect to the hard-working ring girls.

Dawnmarie Simon @lillygirlscotts @SnailSonnen That is awesome! Regardless of what anyone thinks, those girls work hard and it's nice for him to acknowledge them. Shows respect :) @SnailSonnen That is awesome! Regardless of what anyone thinks, those girls work hard and it's nice for him to acknowledge them. Shows respect :)

A few more tweets regarding Paulo Costa's actions can be seen below:

Johnathon Lewallen @Jlewa96 🤣 @SnailSonnen oh i guess every fighter is just going to do this now after one guy does it and it goes viral @SnailSonnen oh i guess every fighter is just going to do this now after one guy does it and it goes viral 💀😂🤣

Jerb shmerb @Fuckronaut666 @SnailSonnen It got weird cuz he didn't know what to do at the end of the line and started shaking random UFC officials hands @SnailSonnen It got weird cuz he didn't know what to do at the end of the line and started shaking random UFC officials hands

newibz @newibz Sugashow @SnailSonnen What a fucking power move by Costa What a fucking power move by Costa https://t.co/6UgH11KU44 ufc fans think interacting with women is a power move lol twitter.com/SnailSonnen/st… ufc fans think interacting with women is a power move lol twitter.com/SnailSonnen/st…

David @D57Cruz Sugashow @SnailSonnen What a fucking power move by Costa What a fucking power move by Costa https://t.co/6UgH11KU44 This man is forever my favorite Lmfao twitter.com/snailsonnen/st… This man is forever my favorite Lmfao twitter.com/snailsonnen/st…

🕊 @ShootJd ‍ twitter.com/snailsonnen/st… Sugashow @SnailSonnen What a fucking power move by Costa What a fucking power move by Costa https://t.co/6UgH11KU44 manners are a power move now manners are a power move now 😵‍💫 twitter.com/snailsonnen/st…

Costa will take on Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278. Both fighters are currently on a two-fight losing streak and will look to turn things around with an impressive win on August 20.

Dana White thinks Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold could be the 'Fight of the Night' at UFC 278

UFC president Dana White believes that the middleweight scrap between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold could steal the show at UFC 278 and emerge as the best fight on the entire card.

During an interview with BT Sport, White said that Costa vs. Rockhold had the potential to win the 'Fight of the Night' bonus as both fighters are 'losse cannons':

"They're both loose cannons. They've been saying, you know, nutty all week and acting nutty all week and it's the fight that everybody's crazy about, you know. If these two come out tomorrow and do what they should do or do what they've been acting like this whole week, this should be the fight of the night."

Watch the full interview below:

Rockhold has been out of action for more than three years. His last fight took place in July 2019 against Jan Blachowicz. The encounter did not fare well for the former middleweight king as he was knocked out by Blachowicz in the second round.

An impressive win over Costa at UFC 278 could help Rockhold in climbing the rankings and putting himself back in title contention.

