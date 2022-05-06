Jake Paul "horrible" for calling out a compromised Michael Bisping, says 'Big' John McCarthy

John McCarthy has weighed in on a potential boxing match between YouTube megastar Jake Paul and MMA legend Michael Bisping. Speaking to co-host Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy criticized Paul for challenging Bisping.

Bisping lost vision in his right eye a few years back and began experiencing trouble with his left eye too after his last MMA fight in November 2017. He resultantly retired from MMA in 2018.

Regardless, Paul has lately been lobbying for a boxing match against Bisping. Meanwhile, the former UFC middleweight champion asserted that he’s unafraid of boxing the 25-year-old.

John McCarthy addressed this and stated:

“Absolute punk. The fact that you are going and calling out a guy in Michael Bisping who has one eye, has two metal knees. And this is the guy that you are gonna try to fight to show how good you are? Come on, man. That is just horrible. It doesn’t look good for you. It doesn’t look good for anything.”

McCarthy further added:

“It’s not that Michael Bisping wouldn’t fight you, he would. I agree, I think he would. [But] the fact that any athletic commission will allow it to happen, with the medical things that Michael has going against him, and the age, and the lack of fighting experience for the last so many years, and the lack of never being a boxer. Just absolutely horrible if they did.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) michael @bisping come on come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” 😂😂😂 come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” https://t.co/S9OGPCe920 I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV…(using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status… I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status…

McCarthy highlighted that fighting Bisping would surely look bad for Paul, as he could easily take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva instead. The 59-year-old suggested that since the cruiserweight boxer is adamant about wanting to beat UFC champions in the boxing ring, he could box MMA legend Silva.

Furthermore, McCarthy indicated that Silva is old but around the same size as Paul and isn’t plagued with medical issues, whereas Bisping is medically-compromised.

Watch John McCarthy sound off on Jake Paul in the video below:

Michael Bisping shoots down Jake Paul’s latest call-out

Bisping had previously claimed that he’d found a venue in Canada located in a region that would medically clear him to fight Paul. However, in a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' stated he wasn't interested in a showdown with 'The Problem Child'.

Labeling him a financially successful sideshow, the former middleweight champion said:

"Jake... what are you talking about? I'm f****** retired. Do you understand how pathetic you sound? Fight people in their prime that are actual boxers. But he's not a fighter."

Watch the full video below:

Presently, it’s unclear as to who Jake Paul will fight next. That said, he recently confirmed the official date for his next fight, revealing that it’s scheduled to take place on August 13th.

Edited by David Andrew