"Big language barrier" - Dana White in damage control mode after controversial doctor's call plagues UFC 294 

UFC CEO Dana White has addressed the controversy that occurred during the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker fight at UFC 294.

White made an appearance at the post-fight press conference where he claimed that a mixture of inexperience on the doctor's part as well as a language barrier between him (the doctor) and Walker could have resulted in the controversial outcome.

"The guy's inexperienced. I think there's a lot of things that probably happened. I guess he asked him [Johnny Walker], 'Where are you right now?' And his response was, 'I'm in the desert'. He's not wrong. I think there's a big language barrier here and there between the two of them, inexperience. It just sucks. it's one of those things that happens sometimes and we'll make it right, we'll fix it," said Dana White.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker locked horns in a light heavyweight clash on the main card of UFC 294. In the opening round, Ankalaev accidentally landed an illegal knee and the action was stopped. The medical professional stepped into the octagon to check on Walker. The Brazilian was unable to correctly answer the doctor's question which resulted in him being declared unfit to continue.

Expand Tweet

The fight was stopped and the result was declared a no-contest due to the illegal blow.