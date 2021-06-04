'Big name, small guy' - Logan Paul suggests his size would be too much for Conor McGregor in a fight

Logan Paul believes his size advantage over UFC superstar Conor McGregor gives him the upper hand in a potential fight with the Irishman. The 26-year-old YouTuber acknowledged McGregor's stardom in the combat sports world but referred to him as a "small guy."

Logan Paul is set to challenge Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on June 6, 2021. The much-awaited showdown will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Earlier today, Paul and Mayweather took part in a media event where they squared off against each other. While speaking to reporters, 'Maverick' was asked if he thought Mayweather was trying to intimidate him during the face-off, just like he did with McGregor.

Paul, miming at the size difference between him and McGregor, replied:

"I grew vertically and horizontally. Conor McGregor: big name, small guy."

Logan Paul's size advantage over the former UFC champion is self explanatory. The YouTuber normally weighs 190 lbs, which is 35 lbs more than what McGregor will weigh in for his next fight against Dustin Poirier.

Paul is also four inches taller than the Irishman. He stands at 6 feet 2 inches, whereas McGregor is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

What does Conor McGregor think about Logan Paul?

Despite being called out repeatedly by Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, Conor McGregor spoke highly of the 26-year-old YouTuber. The former two-division UFC champion thinks Paul has done a commendable job earning a fight against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor said that although the idea of YouTubers fighting professional boxers seems weird, he is excited to see how the clash between Mayweather and Paul will turn out.

"Fair play to the Logan (Paul) guy getting in with Floyd (Mayweather). I’m excited to see how that goes. Floyd looks a bit fat. It’s a mad little scene at the minute, isn’t it? But I’m not against it. Any man that is willing to make that walk. You know, all the best to them," said McGregor.

Logan Paul has only fought once as a professional boxer. He first challenged fellow YouTuber KSI to a white collar boxing match before competing against him for the second time in a professional boxing match. Paul lost the fight via split decision.

