“Bigger draw than you” - Sean O'Malley's reaction to “beef” with champion “UFC peer” Sean Strickland leaves fans divided

Fans had mixed reactions to Sean O’Malley continuing his unexpected rivalry with Sean Strickland.

Earlier this week, the UFC held a seasonal press conference featuring O’Malley, Strickland, Chito Vera, Dricus Du Plessis, Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. To no surprise, the middleweight king, Strickland, stole the show by going after several people on stage with him.

The highlights of the press conference were Strickland and O’Malley getting into a verbal altercation, followed by Du Plessis stealing the show by bringing up the UFC middleweight champion’s traumatic childhood.

Since then, Strickland has been vocal about how Du Plessis’ comment struck a near, leading to a physical altercation at UFC 296. The 32-year-old also had this to say on Twitter:

“I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You're a man, on a world stage doing this in public And what do you pick? "You got abused as a kid ha"”

Sean O’Malley also seems affected by comments made at the seasonal press conference, as Sean Strickland claimed O’Malley’s wife has relationships with other men. As a result, ‘Sugar’ commented on Strickland’s previously mentioned Twitter post with the following message:

“Why you so butt hurt ? Nvm”

Fans responded to O’Malley’s insult toward Strickland with various messages:

“bigger draw than you”

“Making fun of people's abuse, particularly sexual abuse, is beyond low character. Lowered you levels in my opinion”

“Sean would destroy Sean”

“the “happy dad” comeback at the presser was 10/10!”

“the decline of o'malley"

“It’s funny how he loves to talk all the sh*t until someone says something back to him that’s meant to hurt while smiling.”

When is Sean Strickland and Sean O’Malley fighting next?

In September of this year, Sean Strickland shocked the world by dethroning Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. Strickland now looks to prove his win wasn’t a fluke by defending his throne against Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 297 main event on January 20.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley is also scheduled to defend his UFC title for the first time after finishing Aljamain Sterling to become the bantamweight king. To do so, O’Malley must get through Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the UFC 299 main event on March 9.

In August 2020, Vera handed O’Malley his lone professional MMA loss with a first-round knockout win.

