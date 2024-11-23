"Birds of a feather flock together" - Fans slam Tristan Tate as he backs Conor McGregor's callout of "vicious liar" Nikita Hand

Fans recently slammed Tristan Tate after the influencer backed Conor McGregor's latest callouts of Nikita Hand following their civil court case. The former two-division was found guilty and ordered to pay the victim a hefty sum in damages.

'The Notorious' voiced his displeasure for how the court proceedings were handled, especially the jury's verdict. In a series of posts since yesterday's ruling, he has blasted the verdict, evidence that was used in court, recollection of events that transpired and even the nation's Minister of Justice.

McGregor's post caught the attention of Tate, who shared his support by encouraging him to appeal the ruling:

"Win the appeal and shut them all up. False accusers must be made to pay. Nobody dances, calls their BF to say they're fine, then jumps in another fellas' bed after being r*ped. I don't believe it for a second."

Check out Tristan Tate's post below:

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on the polarizing influencer's stance on the Irishman's legal battle. The majority of fans didn't share Tate's sentiments and slammed him for backing McGregor after what was disclosed in court as well as the verdict that followed:

"Birds of a feather flock together!"

"It has to go through a criminal court imo. The parameters for a guilty verdict is a lot more strict and the evidence needs [to be] heard but as it stands it's looking like Conor is guilty."

"You are a sex trafficker who clearly hates women. You obviously wouldn't believe her you simpleton"

Check out the fan reaction comments regarding Tate's post below:

Fan reaction comments regarding Tate's post [Image courtesy: @TateTheTalisman - X]

Conor McGregor reaffirms innocence and plans to prove it with successful appeal

Conor McGregor hasn't taken the jury's verdict lightly as he reaffirmed his innocence and sounded off on the accusations that were made against him.

The UFC star took to his X account and blasted Hand for basically defaming him and mentioned that he believes justice will truly prevail when he successfully appeals the verdict:

"I look forward to seeing you further vindicate yourself and lambast those responsible in court! We know what happened that night! Everyone present knows, yet it was ignored. Ever single statement of persons present on the night was ignored. And they all disputed Nikita's lies!"

Check out Conor McGregor's full post below:

