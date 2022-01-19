"Bitcoin can empower people everywhere" - Francis Ngannou announces he will be giving out $300k in bitcoin

Francis Ngannou has announced that he will be giving out $300,000 in bitcoin after sealing a partnership deal with Cash App.

Ngannou will also receive half of his UFC 270 main event purse in bitcoin. 'The Predator' is set to square off against former teammate Ciryl Gane this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Cameroonian took to Twitter to reveal his association with Cash App. He also provided details about possible co-sponsored giveaways to his fans on the mobile payment service.

"I believe bitcoin can empower people everywhere. So I’m excited to partner w/ @CashApp to take half my #UFC270 purse in bitcoin. I want to make bitcoin more accessible to my fans, so I’m giving out $300K in bitcoin! Follow @CashApp + drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin."

Ngannou has built a 16-3 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far. He currently occupies the No.4 spot in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Dana White believes Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane could become the greatest heavyweight fight ever

Francis Ngannou still hasn't agreed terms with the UFC regarding a new deal. If he falls short against Gane, UFC 270 could be the champ's last appearance in the world's premier MMA promotion.

Despite an ongoing contractual dispute with Ngannou, UFC president Dana White lauded the Cameroonian. He claimed the bout with 'Bon Gamin' could be the biggest heavyweight matchup in MMA history. In an interview with BT Sport, White said:

"That fight’s ridiculous, one of the best, if not the best, heavyweight matchup ever. You got two guys that train together, two guys that had a falling out now and don’t like each other. One guy has unbelievable knockout power and the other guy moves around like a middleweight, probably the best technical striker in heavyweight history. So you couldn’t ask for a better matchup."

Ngannou's former head coach Fernand Lopez, with whom he is currently not on talking terms, is training Gane right now. With that in mind, the stakes will certainly be high come fight night this Saturday.

