BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci hints at next world title defense, agrees to “two of the craziest matches” in his career

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci teased his next two matches as "the craziest" of his career.

In October 2023, Musumeci competed under the ONE Championship banner for his sixth and latest submission grappling match. The American superstar was matched up against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki for an openweight bout at ONE Fight Night 15.

Despite having a size disadvantage, Musumeci showcased his superior grappling skills by submitting Aoki with the Japanese veteran's signature move, ‘The Aoki Lock'. Since then, fans have wondered what’s next for the ONE flyweight submission grappling king.

Musumeci recently posted a temporary Instagram story teasing his next match:

“You want to see me in pure chaos? I just agreed to two of the craziest matches of my career back to back doubt me !!!”

Mikey Musumeci has previously called out several high-profile opponents, including MMA legends Nate Diaz and Demetrious Johnson.

It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘Darth Rigatoni’ receives either of his wishes or if ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a different plan up his sleeve.

Musumeci’s Instagram story

Who has Mikey Musumeci defeated under the ONE Championship banner?

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari by rear-naked choke. In his second promotional appearance, Musumeci made history by securing a unanimous decision win against Cleber Sousa to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Musumeci’s first world title defense was against Gantumur Bayanduuren. Although he didn’t win by submission, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ inflicted permanent damage to Bayanduuren’s leg because the Mongolian showcased his warrior spirit by refusing to tap out.

Since then, the 27-year-old has defended his flyweight throne with back-to-back submission wins against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Following his openweight bout against Shinya Aoki, Musumeci could return for another world title matchup later this year.