"Blessed with everything that is happening" - UFC featherweight thanks manager after securing multi-fight deal with the promotion

A UFC featherweight expressed gratitude to his manager upon signing a multi-fight contract with the promotion.

Diego Lopes, the fighter in focus here, made his promotional debut in May, taking a spot on the main card of UFC 288 as a short-notice replacement. With only three days' notice, he faced the undefeated featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev.

While Lopes didn't secure the win, he did earn a Fight of the Night bonus of $50,000 and gained the respect of numerous fans throughout the course of the fight.

The 28-year-old Brazilian native recently inked a fresh multi-fight contract with the MMA organization and expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter) towards his manager, Jason House, at Iridium Sports Agency for making it happen:

"I just signed a new contract with the UFC for multiple fights 🇲🇽🇧🇷 I am blessed with everything that is happening in my life. @JasonKHouse you are the best manager brother, thanks for everything 🤝🏻"

House responded:

"Love you Brother. What a wild ride this has been, wouldn't change it for the world. Can't wait to see you make the walk in one of the world's most iconic arenas."

What does Diego Lopes have to say about his submission victory over Gavin Tucker at UFC Nashville?

Diego Lopes put on a stellar show at UFC Nashville last month when he secured a rare triangle-armbar submission victory over Gavin Tucker. This remarkable victory was only the 11th occasion in promotion's history that such a submission was achieved.

Lopes has been in exceptional form, with 20 victories in his last 22 fights, including an impressive 13 first-round stoppages. His commanding performance in the latest bout highlights his growing prominence in the featherweight division.

Discussing his submission win in the post-fight octagon interview, Diego Lopes mentioned (translated from Portuguese):

"I'm a guy that wants to finish all the fights. That's the difference when you train for jiu-jitsu competitions. We can adjust for all positions."

The Brazilian also expressed his desire to fight in the upcoming Fight Night event on November 4 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

