"Blast from the past" - Blood Diamond posts old picture of him cutting Israel Adesanya's hair 

Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha, a.k.a 'Blood Diamond', recently uploaded an old picture of himself and the middleweight champ on Instagram.

In the picture, Mathetha can be seen giving Adesanya a haircut.

Both Adesanay and 'Blood Diamond' train at the City Kickboxing gym in new Zealand under the guidance of Eugene Bareman. Mathetha recently made his UFC debut at UFC 271. The card was headlined by a title fight which was a rematch between Robert Whittaker and his teammate Israel Adesanya.

The 33-year-old took on Jeremiah Wells in a welterweight contest in the prelims of the event. Mathetha had a disappointing outing as he was finished via a submission in the very first round.

During his appearance on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's show, The MMA Hour, coach Bareman expressed his disappointment with Mathetha's performance. Here's what he had to say:

“I’m very, very, very, disappointed, and 'Blood' is even more disappointed. It’s been a very emotional couple of days for 'Blood Diamond'. When you lose like that, and I’ve had a few fighters who have lost like that, Dan Hooker has lost like that, when you just get caught early and you don’t get a chance to show the people and the world what you’re capable of. It’s heart-wrenching, it’s really heart-wrenching."

Israel Adesanya shows off dance skills in new TikTok video

It is common knowledge that Israel Adesanya is pretty gifted in the dance department and the middleweight champ never hesitates to show it off.

'The Last Stylebender' uploaded a TikTok video to his Twitter account where he can be seen putting his dancing skills on display.

Adesanya delivered one of the most memorable moments in his first fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. The New Zealander performed a dance routine during his walkout that became an instant hit with MMA fans around the world.

'The Last Stylebender' then proceeded to dethrone Whittaker and became the new middleweight king with a second-round knockout finish.

