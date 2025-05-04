Bo Nickal gets torched by Conor McGregor's friend Dillon Danis following loss to Reinier de Ridder

Bo Nickal's image as a high-potential prospect took a massive hit at UFC Des Moines, causing Conor McGregor's close friend Dillon Danis to poke fun at Nickal.

Ad

In the co-main event of UFC Des Moines, Nickal was handed the first loss of his career. After a subpar performance, he was TKO'd in Round 2 by former ONE FC two-division champion Reinier de Ridder. The MMA community, including Danis, criticized Nickal after he experienced defeat for the first time. 'El Jefe' wrote on X:

"One of the best American wrestlers of all time, Bo Nickal, ended up on his knees in the fetal position, gave up from body shots and didn't even go out fighting on his shield. When I say these guys aren't on my level, I'm never wrong."

Ad

Trending

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was merely a moment for Danis to pat himself on the back for a nonexistent accomplishment, as he hasn't competed in MMA since 2019. Worse still, his previously scheduled matchup with ex-UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the GFL is now in limbo after the GFL was put on ice.

As far as Nickal is concerned, it was a night to forget. Not only did he lose to de Ridder, but he looked poor in defeat. After securing a takedown in Round 1, he failed to capitalize on it and went for an ill-fated guillotine choke to counter a scramble. Unfortunately for him, the Dutchman ended up in top position.

Ad

Nickal spent the remainder of the round on his back before getting to his feet with little time to spare. Round 2 saw him get bullied in the clinch and battered to the body until a hard knee to the midsection forced him to his knees for the TKO.

It was too much, too soon for Bo Nickal

Part of the vitriol Bo Nickal has received following his loss to Reinier de Ridder was due to overconfidence. Despite fighting no one renowned, Nickal claimed he could defeat Khamzat Chimaev, a far superior fighter with a proven track record against former UFC champions and elite foes.

Ad

Check out Reinier de Ridder TKO'ing Bo Nickal below:

Expand Tweet

Nickal, by contrast, was only finishing UFC newcomers from the regional scene who were signed to face him on short notice, or subpar opposition that had never come close to sniffing the rankings. Once he started facing tougher competition, his performances tanked, and de Ridder was too good for someone so green.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.