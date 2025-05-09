Bo Nickal goes scorched earth on his haters while predicting his future as UFC champion: "I'll spit right in your face"

Bo Nickal has had enough of fans questioning his credibility following his recent loss against Reinier de Ridder. Days after tasting his first professional loss, the wrestling phenom stepped into the spotlight with a fiery reminder that he'll be back stronger.

After a humbling TKO defeat to de Ridder at UFC Des Moines, Nickal owned up to getting outclassed. While he believes the better fighter won, he said that he’s plotting his return with vengeance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in the aftermath of the loss, Nickal said:

“All the negative [comments] I look at that and all I say is just like, suck my d**k. At the end of the day, like, you know, say what you want, but when I get back on top and when I'm the freaking champion of the world, they're all crawling back!"

He added:

“And I will spit right in your face. As soon as you crawl back and you know, ‘Bo, come give me an interview, blah blah blah.’ Where were you? Where were you? And guess what I'm gonna say? ‘Okay, come over here.’ [spits] right between the eyes. And that's how I'll treat you guys.”

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (42:45):

At 29, time is still firmly on his side. Nickal plans to fight again by year’s end, eyeing at least two more matchups before 2025 closes. With the right adjustments and a proper training camp, Nickal could come back stronger.

Bo Nickal shares his thoughts on Reinier de Ridder following the TKO loss to the Dutchman

Bo Nickal showed maturity in defeat as he spoke about Reinier de Ridder as an opponent and a professional. He credited de Ridder for being composed and respectful during and after the fight.

Nickal shared that de Ridder told him privately he was glad to face him now rather than years down the line. He expressed gratitude for the experience, viewing the loss as a valuable lesson. While he acknowledged de Ridder's age, he didn’t rule out a future rematch and made it clear he remains focused on testing himself against the best.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Nickal said:

“De Ridder was a very admirable opponent. He had nothing bad to say afterwards either. Like, it was all in good faith. He said the thing that a lot of people have said in the past. It's like, ‘I'm happy I fought you now rather than three years from now.' I don't know that he said that in public, but he said that to me in the ring... He was a class act. So yeah, we'll see what happens. I mean, he's a little bit older, but I think that, you never know. Maybe we rematch at some point."

