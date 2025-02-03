Bo Nickal recalls first meeting with Conor McGregor at Donald Trump’s inauguration: "Was really getting mobbed"

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his inactivity, 'The Notorious' remains among the biggest stars in the sport.

Bo Nickal, who had the opportunity to meet the former double champ during Donald Trump's inauguration, discussed the experience. Speaking on his Nickals and Dimes Podcast, the rising middleweight prospect stated:

"I think Trump was about to go on or about to speak and all of a sudden, these people start to run into me and I'm like, 'Yo, what the h**l' and I turn around and there's this mob of people and they're like all looking at somebody in the center and I'm like, 'Who is that, who is that?' Mob kind of like runs through me, like parts around me."

Nickal continued:

"Very center, Conor McGregor, and he's like, 'Bo, how you doing, mate? You're killing it.' And I'm like, 'Yo, what's up bro?' Keep up the work, keep up the work, and I was like, 'I will, man, good to see you, bro' and then just kept going and I was like, 'What the h**l?' He was the only guy I saw that was really getting mobbed and there were some heavy hitters in there. Yeah, there was heavy hitters."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments on meeting Conor McGregor below:

McGregor has managed to maintain his massive star power despite his inactivity in mixed martial arts. His meeting with Nickal is the latest example of just how popular 'The Notorious' remains.

Paul Hughes claims he would not accept an apology from Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently took aim at Paul Hughes after the latter showed respect to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team following his majority decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series 1. 'Big News' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he was asked if he would accept an apology from 'The Notorious', responding:

"Not right now, anyway. Not right now. More so, not for me, but more so for my people from where I come from. What he said. I mean, I only kind of realized before I came on the show. I was scrolling Twitter and stuff, probably not a good idea. I kind of just realized, it's actually one of the worst possible things that you could say to a fellow Irishman in terms of how deeply insulting it can be to someone personally."

Check out Paul Hughes' comments on Conor McGregor below (2:35):

Hughes added that McGregor labeling those from Northern Ireland as not Irish is deeply offensive to people from his area. He claimed that he could have gone off in response, but does not put much stock into the former double champ's words anymore.

