Bob Arum has admitted that Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson is not feasible as of now.

'Tank' is fresh off his return against Ryan Garcia last month on Showtime pay-per-view. In a fight hailed as one of the biggest of the year, it lived up to the hype. In the end, it was Davis who scored a seventh-round knockout win to retain the gold.

Following the victory, there was naturally talk of who the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion would fight next. Naturally, there were calls for Davis to face the rising star Shakur Stevenson. The Olympian is coming off a destructive win over Shuichiro Yoshino last month.

Sadly, Bob Arum has admitted that the fight isn't going to happen any time soon. As reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, the promoter stated that there's no financial reason to make the contest. Arum stated that both men want too much money to make a fight that won't return the investment.

Discussing the potential fight, Arum stated:

"It's how much they each want. Fighters used to fight years ago for small guarantees and on percentages. We're not gamblers. To put up tremendous guarantees - probably to lose considerable money, why do it?"

Canelo Alvarez discusses Gervonta Davis and his starpower

Following Gervonta Davis's win over Ryan Garcia, many appointed him as the face of boxing.

It's hard to argue against the claim as well. 'Tank' holds an undefeated professional record, several world championships, and the star power. His pay-per-view win over Ryan Garcia generated some of the largest numbers in years.

However, Canelo Alvarez has a bit of an issue with those sorts of comments. The Mexican superstar returned to the ring earlier this month, defeating John Ryder by unanimous decision. During a virtual media scrum, Alvarez praised 'Tank' and his improvements. However, Alvarez stated that Davis has more work to do in order to become the face of the sport. In the media scrum, the Mexican superstar stated:

“There are a lotta good fighters coming up. One of them is Gervonta, for sure. But he need to do more things, not just in one fight. But I like Gervonta. I like Gervonta Davis a lot. You know, but he need to do more things to be the face of boxing, not just one fight. And one fight with Ryan Garcia – I respect Ryan Garcia. But what he brings [to be] the face of boxing?”

See his comments below:

