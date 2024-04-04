Bobby Green reacts to Jorge Masvidal warning Justin Gaethje about breaking his orbital in a potential matchup

UFC lightweight Bobby Green had a short reaction to Jorge Masvidal claiming he would break Justin Gaethje's orbital in a hypothetical fight.

In November 2019, Masvidal made history by fighting Nate Diaz for the inaugural BMF title in the UFC 244 main event. 'Gamebred' battered the Stockton native for three rounds before a cut led to the latter to lose by a doctor's stoppage TKO.

Masvidal never defended the title before parting ways with the UFC. As a result, Gaethje was matched up against Dustin Poirier for the vacant throne in July 2023, leading to 'The Highlight' emerging victorious due to a second-round head-kick knockout.

During an interview with Lowkick MMA, Jorge Masvidal was asked about a hypothetical BMF vs. BMF matchup against Justin Gaethje and responded by saying:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f*cking orbital, and I would f*cking chop him up."

Masvidal's quote was re-posted on Instagram by ESPN. In the comment section, UFC lightweight Bobby Green disagreed with 'Gamebred' by saying:

"Stop the [cap]"

Bobby Green's comment

When are Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, and Bobby Green fighting next?

On April 13, Justin Gaethje plans to become the first fighter to defend the BMF title successfully. To do so, 'The Highlight' must get through former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated matchup during the UFC 300 pay-per-view main card.

Earlier in the night, Bobby Green will fight on the UFC 300 preliminary card. Standing across from Green will be fellow respected veteran Jim Miller, who also fought at UFC 100 and UFC 200. Miller looks to extend his two-fight winning streak, while 'King' is coming off a loss against Jalin Turner.

As for Jorge Masvidal, he last fought in April 2023 against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Shortly after losing by unanimous decision, Masvidal removed his gloves and announced he was retiring from MMA.

With that said, Masvidal isn't officially retired from combat sports. On June 1, 'Gamebred' will face Nate Diaz in a rematch between BMFs. This time, the former UFC fighters are going toe-to-toe in a 10-round boxing match inside the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

