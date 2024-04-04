"Does that make Max the No. 1 contender?" - Ex-UFC champion discusses what's next for Max Holloway should he defeat Justin Gaethje

Michael Bisping believes Max Holloway could become the No.1 contender for Islam Makhachev's lightweight title should he defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway and Gaethje are set to clash for the symbolic BMF title on April 13 in a bout already being touted as a Fight of the Year contender. It also marks a return to the lightweight division for 'Blessed', after he previously came up short in a bout against Dustin Poirier in 2019.

Heading into the fight, the Hawaiian native and 'The Highlight' are in fine form, with both men picking up back-to-back victories in 2023. Those wins for Holloway came over Arnold Allen and 'The Korean Zombie', whereas Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev and Poirier, winning the BMF title against 'The Diamond'.

Despite both men having a claim to challenge for the gold in their own divisions, Bisping believes their UFC 300 bout could have major ramifications.

Discussing the fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' alluded to the fact that Holloway could be on his way to double champ status, stating that a win over Gaethje could mean the 32-year-old is the No. 1 contender at both featherweight and lightweight. He said:

"On merit, Justin Gaethje is the No. 1 contender but we see how these things play out. If Justin loses to Max, does that make Max the No. 1 contender?...When you look at this on paper and break it down, there is a path to victory for Max Holloway."

Catch Bisping's comments here (1:25):

Max Holloway wants to face Islam Makhachev next, should he defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway recently opened up about a potential lightweight title bout against Islam Makhachev in the future.

'Blessed' is currently preparing for a second run at 155 pounds when he faces Justin Gaethje for the symbolic BMF title later this month. Whilst many fans have assumed the lightweight bout is a one-off occasion, Holloway has suggested he could be here to stay in the division should he get his hand raised on April 13.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Holloway admitted there are a host of exciting fights in his future, which also potentially includes a title clash against Makhachev.

He said:

"I'm in a situation, I'm in a place where first things first is [Justin] Gaethje but if I can go out there and get my hand raised [at UFC 300] like we plan on doing, there's a lot of fights that can be there for us. And one of them being the [155-pound] champ, which I think would be a fun one."

Catch Max Holloway's comments here (3:57):

