"BOMBOCLAAAARRRTTT" - Watch Israel Adesanya's live reaction to Randy Brown's sensational KO win at UFC Kansas City

Israel Adesanya was in awe of Randy Brown's stunning first-round knockout at UFC Kansas City. In fact, 'The Last Stylebender' was so jaw-dropped that he took to X to share a clip of his live reaction to Brown's finish, which came against Nicolas Dalby at welterweight in the main card's second fight.

As Brown and Dalby found themselves in a heated exchange, 'Rudeboy' landed a thunderous right hook that knocked Dalby out cold before he ever even hit the mat. It was a return to form for Brown, who was coming off a controversial split-decision loss to Bryan Battle at UFC 310.

As for Adesanya's reaction, the ex-UFC middleweight champion captioned his tweet with the following nod to Brown's Jamaican heritage:

"BOMBOCLAAARRRTTT!!"

Adesanya himself is no stranger to thunderous knockouts, having previously shut longtime rival Alex Pereira's lights out in their UFC 287 rematch, which saw Adesanya recapture his middleweight title. Unfortunately, he has struggled for form since that win, subsequently losing his next three fights.

The first defeat came at the hands of Sean Strickland at UFC 293, where Adesanya was on the wrong end of the greatest middleweight upset of all time, which saw him lose his title after five rounds. While he escaped with only a decision loss, the same would not be true for his next two fights.

At UFC 305, he faced once-bitter rival Dricus du Plessis, who had captured the middleweight title from Strickland in a UFC 297 war. While Adesanya fought well, he ultimately tapped out to a face crank in round four. Finally, he was TKO'd by Nassourdine Imavov in round two at UFC Fight Night 250.

Israel Adesanya is targeting a rematch for his next fight

Israel Adesanya is on a rough patch, being 1-4 in his last five fights, with his lone win coming against Alex Pereira. The 1-4 run also includes a three-fight losing streak, which began with a loss to Sean Strickland, who Adesanya is eager to face again, which he disclosed to David Goggins.

"I told Hunter [Campbell] already. I told coach that it's time. I just knew and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some back. Sean Strickland, I'm gonna get him back."

Check out Israel Adesanya singling out Sean Strickland as his next fight (8:18):

'Tarzan' is himself coming off a deflating loss, having been outworked by Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. A rematch with 'The Last Stylebender' would be sensible.

