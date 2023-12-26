"Born for this sh*t" - Israel Adesanya and Devin Haney unite to partake in daring extreme sports adventures

Israel Adesanya is exploring new things during his break from competitive MMA. ‘The Last Stylebender’ recently attended The Day of Reckoning’boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He has been spending quality time in the UAE and visited the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque to offer prayers on Christmas Eve.

Recently, Adesanya teamed up with boxing world champion Devin Haney to get an adrenaline rush through extreme adventure sports in the UAE. As seen on his Instagram story, the duo agreed to try their hand at skydiving. Adesanya posted a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram.

Haney said:

“See you there. We are fighters, we are born for this sh**.”

See the messages exchanged between the duo below:

Adesanya's Instagram story

Adesanya and Haney posted their pictures at the skydiving site on their Instagram story.

Check them out below:

Glimpses of Adesanya and Haney's skydiving adventure

Israel Adesanya explains the reason for visiting the Grand Mosque on Christmas Eve

Israel Adesanya was born in a Nigerian Christian family. Comments on his recent Instagram posts suggested that his decision to visit the mosque on Christmas Eve have led to confusion about his religious affiliations. Adesanya responded to the comments in a video, saying:

"Let me inform you my grandfather on my mom's side was a Muslim. My parents are Christian and I grew up in a Christian household. I don't really identify with any religion but I just wanna let you know, even if you're a Christian, or you're a Muslim, or you're a Buddhist, or whatever you can go to any place and worship and tap into the energy, because let me tell you a secret, God is love."

See the post below:

Adesanya has been one of the most active champions on the UFC roster during his title reign. The 34-year-old has had a bumpy ride recently as he lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in late 2022.

Despite getting revenge on Pereira and reclaiming his belt, his second reign as the UFC middleweight champion came to a screeching halt as Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year to dethrone Adesanya at UFC 293.

Following the loss, the former champion decided to take a break from competition. Alex Pereira has called out Israel Adesanya for an MMA trilogy fight after winning the 205 pounds title. However, it is not clear if Adesanya will return to competition in 2024.