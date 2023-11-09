"Don't tell me you're retired" - Israel Adesanya's cryptic post about living the "soft life" leaves fans curious about his UFC future

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's recent social media post has led to much speculation among MMA fans.

'The Last Stylebender' uploaded pictures of himself on Instagram and Twitter. One of the pictures in the post contains the definition of 'soft life' that reads as follows:

"A life of ease, peace, comfort and intentional happiness. It does not require struggle love, stress and duress. It consists of mutual relationships, clarity and self care."

In addition to that, Adesanya used a cryptic caption where he thanked his followers for their energy. He wrote:

"'what you give is what you get.' Thank you all for the energy xoxo,"

Expand Tweet

Adesanya's post has left fans wondering what the 34-year-old is trying to convey.

In the comment section, one individual claimed that Adesanya might be hinting at retiring from the sport, and asked him to make a return to avenge his loss against Sean Strickland:

"Don't tell me you're retired. You gotta get your lick back on Sean bruh for the culture."

Another person advised 'The Last Stylebender' to enjoy his break from fighting and from the 'chaos' surrounding the sport:

"Gee just invest in real estate and some food business. You good! Have a nice break from the chaos."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA fans react to Israel Adesanya's cryptic social media post

Alex Pereira reacts to Israel Adesanya taking a break from fighting

Israel Adesanya was last seen in action in September 2023 when he took on Sean Strickland for the middleweight throne at UFC 293. 'The Last Stylebender' was outclassed by his opponent for the majority of the fight and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

After that, the 34-year-old announced that he would be taking a break from fighting. Adesanya's former opponent Alex Pereira recently did an interview with SHAK MMA where he shared his thoughts on Adesanya's decision to take a hiatus.

'Poatan' stated that the New Zealander might be confused at the moment and that might have resulted in him deciding to stay out of action for some time. He said:

"It's hard to say anything about it because you know, it's hard to understand Adesanya in that position, he's saying that he's going to take all this time off but you know, it's not all about money, the guy already made his money but it's not all about that he likes to fight. So maybe he's just confused."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments in the video below (8:28):