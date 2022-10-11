"Bought a special cloth to clean it and everything" - Leon Edwards hilariously describes his love for his UFC belt and how it's finally "sunk in" that he's the welterweight champion

Considering his tumultuous journey, Leon Edwards' love for his UFC belt shouldn't come as a surprise. 'Rocky' recently revealed that the strap is placed right alongside his dining room table, where he can admire it with his everyday cup of coffee.

Edwards apparently couldn't quite believe he was the UFC welterweight champion even two weeks after his championship-winning head-kick knockout victory over former titleholder Kamaru Usman. However, that fact has now sunk in. Asked how frequently he looks at his belt, 'Rocky' recently told Sky Sports:

"Everyday. Every morning. It was along my dining room table in my kitchen and every morning for coffee, just right there shining and looking. For the first two weeks waking up thinking, 'Alright, the belt's in my house.' And now it's like, 'Yeah, I'm the UFC welterweight champion.' It's like sunk in now. And yeah, just enjoying the journey."

The Englishman also confessed to having bought a special cloth to clean it:

"Yeah, clean it every morning. I bought a special cloth to clean it and everything."

Catch Leon Edwards' comments (2:33) below:

Leon Edwards lays down condition for Kamaru Usman trilogy fight

Leon Edwards scored a huge upset win over Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 278 to win the title. After getting dominated for the majority of five rounds, 'Rocky' shut the lights on his opponent with a vicious head-kick in the final minute of the fight.

While Edwards had immediately agreed to a trilogy bout to settle the score, talks of a grudge match against Jorge Masvidal also popped up. With doubts about the Usman fight beginning to creep up, 'Rocky' has now confirmed that he will face 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the first quarter of 2023.

However, the Brit demanded that Usman should come to his backyard this time. Revealing that their rubber match will be underway either at Wembley Stadium in London or the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Edwards said in an interview with Troopz TV:

“I’m not going over [to the U.S.] now. I did my job. I went to over to [Usman’s] backyard and took it off him, so now he has to come to my backyard. I’m not going over there again. It’s on my terms now. He has to come over here. They said early next year, March-ish. Early next year over here in the U.K., the stadium show. I think they’re coming to Wembley because it’s probably cold in March. It might be Cardiff.”

