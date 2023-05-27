Boxing sensation Devin Haney's candid perspective on the potential pitfalls of romantic distractions in a professional athlete's career has sparked an overwhelming wave of admiration from fans.

Haney's unfiltered remarks on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talks have resonated deeply with supporters, who appreciate his honest evaluation of the challenges that can arise when personal relationships intersect with the demands of a high-stakes career.

The undefeated boxer stated:

"Women are like Kryptonite to some of the people. If you don't have your girl game together most women can f*ck you up."

Watch Haney's entire remarks below:

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

YouTuber user @Kevin Lerner Jr stated:

"Devin Haney speaking facts . When you give a person that much control over your day , emotions and behavior you really do lose sight of yourself. That’s what happens when you make a person your 'everything' cause if they walk away you’ll be left with 'Nothing' . Focus on yourself."

Another user @rain8063 remarked:

"Smart kid. Props to his pops and team for keeping him on the right path."

@Thetruthiswhatitis had a self-realization with Haney's comments:

"That young man hit it on the head with his last line 'you have to have things in order because women are all over the place. You never know what to expect'."

@M4_ Malakai reacted:

"Devin Haney basically indirectly telling his girl "Play your role or get replaced" 😂😂."

Social media user @Mr. UnMerciful appreciated 'The Dream's' father's influence in his life:

"Haney is what happens when you have a strong father in your life."

Devin Haney reveals how 'wet dreams' previously ruined his training

Devin Haney recently opened up about a widely discussed aspect of fight preparation: abstaining from sex before a bout. This topic gained attention when Jake Paul revealed his intention to practice abstinence before his fight with Tommy Fury in February. Interestingly, 'The Problem Child' admitted that despite his best efforts, he experienced a wet dream prior to his defeat against 'TNT.'

During the recent Pivot Podcast episode, the reigning lightweight champion shared his previous approach of abstaining from sexual activity for a period of eight weeks before a fight. However, 'The Dream' revealed that he has since evolved his perspective and no longer adheres to this practice:

"I used to do eight weeks, but I couldn’t do it anymore because I’d start getting wet dreams closer to my fight. One day, I had a wet dream the day of the fight, and I couldn’t do it anymore. When you have too much testosterone built up, your body will find a way to release it."

Check out Haney's entire remarks below:

