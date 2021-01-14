Boxer Ryan Garcia visualizes MMA fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Undefeated WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia has teased a potential fight with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. Garcia noted that it would be "crazy" if he fights the Irishman inside the octagon, and not in the boxing ring.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Garcia entertained the idea of him locking horns with 'The Notorious' in an MMA fight.

Imagine one day I don’t box Connor but I face him in MMA haha that would be crazy 😜 https://t.co/EZlrrdh7mc — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 13, 2021

The 23-year-old boxer recently defeated Britain's Luke Campbell to capture the vacant WBC interim lightweight title. 'KingRy' came back from an early second-round knockdown to largely dominate Campbell for the rest of the fight, before landing a body shot that folded the Brit to the canvas.

Garcia's win over Campbell extended his professional boxing record to 21-0. After the fight, the California native challenged the current WBA lightweight and the WBA super featherweight titleholder, Gervonta Davis. Ryan Garcia also noted that he wouldn't mind facing Devin Haney first, before eventually fighting Davis.

Although he has plenty of boxing accolades under his belt, Ryan Garcia has never competed in MMA. However, he has indulged in wars of words with some of the most popular MMA fighters before.

Which MMA stars have been targeted by Ryan Garcia?

Ryan Garcia has previously stated that he intends to venture into the realm of MMA at some point. That said, the 23-year-old has already established rivalries with notable fighters like Henry Cejudo, Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor.

After McGregor's win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Garcia had said that he would knock out the UFC superstar inside two rounds of a boxing match.

“I’ll KO Conor (McGregor) quick, first or second round. I’m explosive, I wouldn’t wait like Floyd (Mayweather). Floyd was waiting to break him down, I wouldn’t do that, I’ll just get him out of there real quick," Garcia told reporters at his open workout session at the Westside Boxing Club, Los Angeles.

Apart from McGregor, Ryan Garcia has also thrown shade at former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo. 'Triple C', who recently stated that he would make Garcia "shine his shoes", retired from the sport after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Garcia had said that he doesn't like Cejudo and wants to "drop" him.

"I’m going to drop him (Henry Cejudo) one day for sure. I’m going to beat the s**t out of him. If anybody that I want to beat up from the MMA world, it would have to be him. I don’t like him. He just talks too much s**t. He’s too much of a s**t talker," Garcia told TMZ Sports.

Ryan Garcia has also consistently challenged the Bellator star and McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis, even before Danis was involved in a feud with Garcia's friend, Jake Paul.

I’m going to MMA to knock out Dillion “whoever that is” Danis — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) June 30, 2020