"Tell your coaches they f***ed up" - Tyron Woodley sends Jake Paul a grave warning ahead of their rematch

Tyron Woodley has issued a warning to the coaches of Jake Paul as the pair gear up for their rematch this weekend.

After weeks of build-up to Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, fans will now be treated to another edition of Paul vs. Woodley after 'TNT' was forced to pull out through injury.

It was a big loss for the card after everything that Paul and Fury had been through in terms of their trash talk, but it has opened up the door for Tyron Woodley to battle 'The Problem Child' for the second time in just a matter of months.

In a pre-fight interview before their Tampa showdown on December 18, Tyron Woodley spoke candidly about what he plans to do to Jake Paul. He also took the time to send a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer's coaches.

“I told you Jake had a screw loose. He put a bag on his own head. Don’t offer no kid from Ferguson, Missouri half a bag to knock you out. I woulda did it for nothing. I was planning on doing it anyway.

“You know, my new bet for this fight is I bet I beat your ass. I’m ready to fight, and ready to tell your coaches that they f***ed up.”

Catch Woodley's comments in the video below:

Woodley is referring to the fact that Jake Paul has offered $500,000 to Woodley if the former UFC welterweight champion is able to knock him out on Saturday.

What happened in Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 1?

Back in August, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley went toe-to-toe in what proved to be a chess match in Cleveland, Ohio. Woodley actually knocked Paul down but as a result of the ropes holding him up, it didn't formally count as a knockdown.

Paul managed to secure a split decision victory but due to the controversy surrounding the knockdown, there's a popular opinion out there that Woodley could knock his rival out if given the opportunity to do so again.

It's bound to be another technical war, but either way, the fans are likely to be in for an unpredictable evening in Florida.

Edited by Harvey Leonard