Boxing tonight (July 19, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features two massive cards, along with a more underrated one to send fans off. It begins at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time), with a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.The six-fight card is headlined by one of the most anticipated rematches of the year. Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, faces IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in an undisputed championship bout.The two men last clashed in 2023, with Usyk winning via 9th round knockout. However, the fight was controversial, with an earlier Dubois punch that dropped Usyk badly sparking debates about whether it was a low blow or legitimate body shot. Now, the two heavyweights will finally settle the score.Elsewhere, Lawrence Okolie defends his WBC Silver heavyweight title against Kevin Lerena, while Daniel Lapin defends his WBA Continental and IBF Continental light heavyweight belts against Lewis Edmondson in a meeting of undefeated fighters.The remaining matchups are Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres at heavyweight, Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis at super lightweight, and Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores at super lightweight as well. Hours later at 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T., another big event unfolds.Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, MP Promotions, and Amazon Prime host a card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It will be headlined by returning boxing legend Manny Pacquiao challenging Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.The co-headliner, meanwhile, sees Sebastian Fundora defend his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Tim Tszyu in a big rematch. Elsewhere, at featherweight, Brandon Figueroa takes on Joet Gonzalez, while the tough Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz fazes short-notice replacement Omar Salcido at super lightweight.There's also David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda at featherweight, Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata at super featherweight, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda at super featherweight, Eumir Marcial vs. Bernard Joseph at middleweight, and Jursly Vargas vs. Sergio Aldana at super lightweight.Lastly, Joseph Brown faces Aaron Watson at super welterweight.What else does boxing have in store tonight?At 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., Matchroom Boxing and DAZN hosts an event at Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas, United States. WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez and WBO super flyweight champion Phumelele Cafu meet in a title unification in the headliner.Meanwhile, Diego Pacheco defends his USWBC and WBO International super middleweight titles against Trevor McCumby. There's also Omari Jones vs. Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco at super welterweight, and Austin Williams vs. Ivan Vazquez at middleweight.