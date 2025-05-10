Boxing tonight (May 10, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with Falcon Sporting Promotions and TrillerTV at 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 3:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time), 7:00 PM P.K.T. (Pakistan Standard Time), at Quetta Polo Club, in Quetta, Pakistan. It is headlined by Muhammad Waseem.
He and Wiston Orono compete for the WBA Gold bantamweight title on a minor card. Next is a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN at 1:30 PM E.T. / 10:30 AM P.T. / 6:30 PM B.S.T., at Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England.
It's a 12-fight event headlined by Anthony Cacace, who defends his IBO super featherweight title against Leigh Wood. In the co-main event, Liam Davies and Kurt Walker clash over the IBF International featherweight title. Elsewhere, at light heavyweight, Troy Jones and Ezra Taylor meet in undefeated action.
There's also Owen Cooper vs. Chris Kongo at super welterweight, Sam Noakes vs. Patrik Baláž at super lightweight, Nico Leivars vs. Darwin Martinez at featherweight, Lewis Williams vs. Viktor Chvarkou at heavyweight, and Joe Cooper vs. Dmitri Protkunas at middleweight.
Later, the crown jewel of boxing's weekend starts, with Top Rank and ESPN+ hosting it at 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM B.S.T., at Pechanga Arena, in San Diego, California, United States. Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO super featherweight belt against Charly Suarez in the headliner.
Meanwhile, the co-headliner features an IBF interim lightweight clash between Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev. Then, at welterweight, Giovani Santillan takes on Angel Beltran, while a return to super featherweight features Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez.
Other bouts include Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Ortiz at featherweight, Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina at lightweight, Sebastian Hernandez vs. Azat Hovhannisyan at super bantamweight, Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward at women's flyweight, and Samuel Contreras vs. Dyllon Cervantes at super lightweight.
Is there more boxing tonight?
Fortunately, there is more boxing. Sampson Boxing and ProBoxTV host an 11-fight event at 6:30 PM E.T. / 3:30 PM P.T. / 11:30 PM B.S.T., at Silver Spurs Arena, in Kissimmee, Florida, United States. It features Erickson Lubin vs. Ardreal Holmes at super welterweight, and Nicklaus Flaz vs. Alan Sanchez at welterweight.
Its only title fight is Nazarena Romero defending her WBA women's super bantamweight belt against Mayeli Flores. Later, Boxium and CANAL+ stream a card at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. / 12:00 AM B.S.T. / 12:00 AM W.A.T. (West Africa Time), at Centre de Conference de Sipopo, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.
It features Souleymane Cissokho vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas at welterweight, Nico Ali Walsh vs. Ebenezer Sowah at middleweight, Kévin Lele Sadjo vs. Habib Ahmed at super middleweight, and Amari Jones vs. Kyle Lomotey at middleweight.