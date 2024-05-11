Boxing tonight (May 11, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features a wide variety of fights for fans of 'The Sweet Science,' starting with X Series 014, a Misfits Boxing event that starts at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) on DAZN, headlined by cruiserweights Salt Papi and Amadeusz Ferrari.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features Jully Poca and 'Barbie' competing for the the former's MFB women's cruiserweight title. Elsewhere, King Kenny faces Adam Brooks in light heavyweight boxing action. They are preceded by Mist, a rapper, facing Ryan Taylor at cruiserweight.

Finally, Argentinean King vs. Meals with Max takes place at lightweight, while Tempo Arts vs. Ben Knights is at heavyweight. For those with no interest in influencer boxing, more serious events follow. On TNT Sports at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T., middleweight hosts Denzel Bentley vs. Danny Dignum.

Francesco Grandelli vs. Nathaniel Collins, meanwhile, is at featherweight, followed by Ryan Garner vs. Liam Dollin at super featherweight, Oronzo Birardi vs. Milans Volkovs at cruiserweight, and Royston Barney-Smith vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira, and Archi Sharp vs. TBA, with both fights at super featherweight.

The final three fights are Ben Fail vs. Ioan Lutic at light middleweight, Khalid Ali vs. John Mosquera at welterweight, and Tommy Fletcher vs. Viktar Chvarkou at heavyweight. Another event, on Peacock and Sky Sports, also at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. sees Jessica McCaskill face Lauren Price.

McCaskill defends her WBA women's welterweight title in the bout. Elsewhere on the card, there is Rhys Edwards vs. Thomas Ward at featherweight, Mark Jeffers vs. Darren Johnston at super middleweight, and Hughie Fury vs. Patrick Korte at heavyweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Hours later at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. on DAZN, Eduardo Hernandez faces Daniel Lugo at super featherweight, while Erika Cruz defends her WBA super bantamweight title against Nazarena Romero. Elsewhere on the short card, there is Randy Leon vs. Misael Cabrera at super lightweight.

The bout is preceded by Criztec Bazaldua vs. Luis Fernando Ruiz at lightweight, Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Roberto Nevarez in a return to super lightweight action, and Arlen Lopez vs. TBA at light heavyweight. Finally, on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. there is the evening's highlight.

Ukrainian legend Vasiliy Lomachenko faces the talented but struggling George Kambosos Jr. for the vacant IBF lightweight title. In the co-headliner, Nina Hughes defends her WBA women's bantamweight title against Cherneka Johnson.

Andrew Moloney and Pedro Guevara clash over the vacant WBC interim junior bantamweight title, while Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks meet at light heavyweight. Lastly, there is Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio, and Joe Goodall vs. Django Opelu, both at heavyweight.