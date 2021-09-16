Brandon Moreno reportedly set to defend his title at UFC 269 in a trilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo

The UFC has reportedly booked a trilogy matchup between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. The third fight between Moreno and Figueiredo is being targeted for UFC 269 this December.

According to ESPN MMA, Moreno and Figueiredo have agreed to the fight. Both fighters are expected to sign contracts and make the fight official in the days to come.

The consensus in the MMA community was that Moreno’s first UFC flyweight title defense would perhaps be against Alexandre Pantoja. The duo has fought twice in the past, with Pantoja emerging victorious on both occasions.

However, Pantoja is currently dealing with a knee injury and wouldn’t have been able to face Moreno before the end of this year. 'The Assassin Baby' has been keen to fight as frequently as possible.

The Mexican UFC star had been willing to fight any opponent and was eager to fight again before the end of the 2021 calendar year. Moreno now faces former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, a man he has already fought twice in the past.

UFC 269 is shaping up to be a very stacked card

Deiveson Figueiredo (left); Brandon Moreno (right)

The first fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo witnessed Moreno challenge the latter for the UFC flyweight title. In what was regarded by many as one of the greatest fights of 2020, Moreno and Figueiredo fought to a majority draw.

One judge scored the bout in favor of Figueiredo, whereas two other judges scored it as a draw. The Figueiredo-Moreno matchup ended with scores of (48-46, 47-47, 47-47), and Figueiredo retained his belt. This fight transpired at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Their rematch took place at UFC 263 in June 2021. Figueiredo entered the fight as the defending champion and was beaten by Moreno via third-round submission in a relatively one-sided fight. After the fight, Figueiredo was all praise for Moreno but demanded an immediate rematch that now seems set for UFC 269, which is targeted for December 11.

UFC 269 will feature a women’s bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Julianna Pena. The card also boasts matchups featuring fan-favorites such as Cody Garbrandt, Maycee Barber, and others.

Moreover, a UFC lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is also rumored to take place at UFC 269 but hasn’t been confirmed yet.

