"His Twitter is the greatest thing" - Brandon Royval calls Paulo Costa the funniest, believes Bo Nickal is the best wrestler in the UFC (Exclusive) 

Brandon Royval engaged in a fun rapid-fire segment in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his scheduled fight against Askar Askarov at UFC Vegas 62. 'Raw Dawg' called Paulo Costa the funniest and Bo Nickal the best wrestler in the UFC in the process.

The 30-year-old flyweight contender sprung back to winning ways with consecutive victories against Rogerio Bontorin and Matt Schnell. He overturned his two-fight losing skid and aims to enter the title contention picture with a victory over No.4 ranked flyweight Askar Askarov.

A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with nine submission victories under his belt, Brandon Royval is an exciting prospect who brings the action every time he steps inside the octagon.

Brandon Royval previewed his upcoming fight and discussed the latest developments in the flyweight division in an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA. The Denverite also indulged in a fun rapid fire.

A transcript of the same can be seen below:

Q: Who has the best jab?

A: Calvin Kattar, we'll stick with that.

Q: Who's the funniest?

A: Paulo Costa. His Twitter is the greatest thing I've ever found.

Q: Who's the most annoying?

A: I'll say Deiveson [Figueiredo] because he's affected my life significantly.

Q: Who's the hottest?

A: Tracy Cortez

Q: Who would make the best movie star?

A: I'm interested in seeing the Black Panther come out with Kamaru Usman to see how he does.

Q: Who would you most like to have dinner with?

A: James Krause

Q: Who's the best dresser?

A: Joseph Benavidez can dress

Q: Who would you want by your side in a street fight?

A: The Diaz brothers

Q: Who would you want in your corner, in terms of fighters?

A: Alexander Volkanovski is kind of fresh in my head right now

Q: Who's the best wrestler?

A: Bo Nickal

Q: Who's your dream fight past or present?

A: Demetrious Johnson

Watch our exclusive interview with Brandon Royval below:

Brandon Royval details how he predicts to finish the fight against Askar Askarov

Top-ranked UFC flyweight contenders Brandon Royval and Askar Askarov will lock horns on the main card of UFC Vegas 62. This will be Royval's third fight this year, having fought only once in 2021.

The submission specialist faces a formidable force in Askarov, an International Master of Sports in Russia in Freestyle Wrestling. However, the American is confident in his abilities and aims to etch his name in the winning column.

Giving his thoughts on how he envisions a finish against the Russian in the same exclusive interview, Royval stated:

"I have multiple ways to finish the fight. I can finish the fight any which way. I don't necessarily see a submission as the main route. I think the first round is going to be a little tough for the both of us and that's what I really want. If I'm feeling the craziness and the grind [of the fight], he's definetely going to be feeling it."

