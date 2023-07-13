Breaking: Conor McGregor announces 3KO, the "most Notorious fitness competition"

Conor McGregor is a busy man. The Irishman is more than just a fighter, he is a businessman with his hand dipped in different industries. So, while he may be training for his upcoming octagon return, either this year or next year, he is also expanding his ventures. This time, he is aiming to take the fitness world by storm.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to introduce his fans and everyone watching to 3KO, a fitness event series designed to test athletes across the three dimensions of Conor McGregor's FAST fitness programme. These dimensions of athleticism consist of strength, power and endurance.

We've been in the lab creating a first-of-its-kind fitness event series designed to test your mettle. 3KO is a race to complete 12 unique stages that will challenge you across the three dimensions of FAST… Introducing 3KO: The most Notorious fitness competition in the world.We've been in the lab creating a first-of-its-kind fitness event series designed to test your mettle. 3KO is a race to complete 12 unique stages that will challenge you across the three dimensions of FAST… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Introducing 3KO: The most Notorious fitness competition in the world.We've been in the lab creating a first-of-its-kind fitness event series designed to test your mettle. 3KO is a race to complete 12 unique stages that will challenge you across the three dimensions of FAST… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qlGKBK2KcM

Furthermore, 3KO features 12 unique stages that will ensure athletes are challenged in the aforementioned dimensions. While this new venture marks McGregor's continued growth as a businessman, fans are still clamoring for his return to the octagon, where he first became an MMA superstar.

Unfortunately, UFC fans must settle for watching 'The Notorious' on The Ultimate Fighter 31, where his team has been dealt countless losses. The Irishman's team remains winless on the show, and his frustrations seemed to have reached a boiling point recently, causing him to get in Michael Chandler's face and shove him.

The incident nearly sparked a brawl. Thankfully, Dana White's intervention prevented anything more from happening. However, bantamweight title challenger Sean O'Malley expressed his view that it wouldn't have been wise for the Irishman to brawl Michael Chandler given heavyweight Ryan Bader's presence at his side.

Despite the show's theatrics and McGregor's starring role this season, The Ultimate Fighter 31 has drawn disappointing numbers that could possibly reflect waning interest in the show.

Will Conor McGregor ever fight again?

It's not just fans who are waiting for Conor McGregor to announce his official return. Unfortunately, the former UFC double champion doesn't seem too worried by the fact that he missed USADA's deadline for him to reenter their anti-doping pool in time to still be cleared for an octagon return in December.

Wonderbread @WonderbreadMMA Conor McGregor is never fighting again is he? Conor McGregor is never fighting again is he? https://t.co/jHrV5kOCy1

Both he and Dana White seem to be hoping for an exemption from USADA. However, fans and even some fighters are convinced that the Irishman will never fight again, with Arman Tsarukyan taking it as an opportunity to issue a public challenge to Michael Chandler.

