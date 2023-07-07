"A big scary motherf*****" - Sean O'Malley shares how Conor McGregor shoving Michael Chandler would have been disastrous 

Sean O'Malley is admittedly a big admirer of Conor McGregor. In fact, the UFC bantamweight title contender has modeled much of himself after the famous Irishman, while the promotion hopes that 'Sugar' can one day bear the torch that 'The Notorious' carries as its top pay-per-view star.

Thus, like all Conor McGregor fans, 'Sugar' has been following the Irishman's appearances on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 very closely. In a recent episode of the reality TV series, the former UFC double champion shoved his expected opponent Michael Chandler in a heated moment.

O'Malley recounted Chandler's account of the moment on his YouTube channel before 'Sugar' offered his own thoughts on the incident. Specifically, he pointed out that it would have been a mistake for Conor McGregor to have sparked a brawl with Michael Chandler given that Ryan Bader, a heavyweight, was with 'Iron'.

O'Malley's exact words are as follows:

"Ryan Bader in there... wouldn't have been a good time for Conor to get in a fight with Michael Chandler. Ryan Bader's a big, scary motherf****r."

When his brother, Daniel O'Malley, expressed his interest in seeing just a minor scrap between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, 'Sugar' was quick to point out that 'The Notorious' was at a disadvantage:

"I mean, Chandler had a huge advantage. Conor's in a f*****g suit, Chandler's in some f*****g athletic gym teacher type of attire. Chandler's explosive, dude. That motherf****r, he looks like he's just always ready to f*****g go."

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and a brawl never took place.

What did Dana White say about Conor McGregor fighting this year?

While most have given up on the hope of seeing 'The Notorious' fight this year, Dana White is not yet ready to admit defeat. While the Irishman is far past the deadline that USADA gave him to reenter their drug-testing pool in order to still be eligible to fight this year, the UFC president is adamant that there's still hope.

He claimed that he is concerned about USADA's stance on the matter, but that he won't say much more until he has something concrete to announce. Unfortunately, even Michael Chandler is beginning to lose hope, as he recently posted a video asking about the Irishman's whereabouts.

