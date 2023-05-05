BREAKING: Dana White's Contender Series fighter reportedly set to make debut at UFC London in July

Reports have emerged that the upcoming UFC London event is set to receive a boost with the addition of Jonny Parsons, a fighter who rose through the ranks of Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

The talented newcomer is slated to make his much-anticipated debut in the UFC against seasoned veteran Danny Roberts on July 22.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Breaking



Jonny Parsons finally makes his UFC debut against Danny Roberts at BreakingJonny Parsons finally makes his UFC debut against Danny Roberts at #UFCLondon on July 22nd, per multiple sources. 🚨Breaking🚨Jonny Parsons finally makes his UFC debut against Danny Roberts at #UFCLondon on July 22nd, per multiple sources. https://t.co/Y8wd1sv0px

Parsons enters the UFC London with an impressive five-fight winning streak. 'The Sluggernaut' has a professional record of eight victories, including a split decision win against Solomon Renfro in DWCS, and only two losses. Remarkably, six of his wins have come via knockout.

Jonny Parsons was initially set to make his UFC debut vs. Micheal Gillmore on February 26, 2022, but the fight didn't materialize.

Danny Roberts is a seasoned UFC veteran who has been competing in the promotion since 2015, having fought in a total of 13 bouts. However, the British fighter's career has experienced some turbulence, with only two wins and as many losses in his last four fights. 'Hot Chocolate's' most recent appearance in the octagon resulted in a first-round TKO loss to Jack Della Maddalena in 2022.

Dana White confirms UFC London: Find out all you need to know about the highly anticipated event

UFC fans have reason to be excited as Dana White has recently confirmed the second UFC London event of the year, set to take place on July 22 at the O2 Arena.

Following the massive success of UFC 286, where Leon Edwards defended his welterweight title in front of a home crowd, the UFC is eager to put on another electrifying event for fans in London.

Initially expected to be a numbered pay-per-view event, UFC London will now be a Fight Night due to Edwards' refusal to headline the card. While the official lineup of matchups has yet to be announced, fans are eagerly anticipating some highly anticipated bouts.

The general tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, May 26, and will be available through Ticketmaster and AXS. However, given the popularity of the UFC and the O2 Arena, prices for tickets could be steep. Tickets for the previous UFC event at the venue ranged from £344.95 to £4,581, with the option for more affordable passes. Fans can expect the prices for the upcoming event to be in the same range.

Poll : 0 votes