BREAKING: Derrick Lewis re-signs with the UFC, no dream match vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight mainstay Derrick Lewis has reportedly renewed his contract with the UFC.

MMA journalist Mike Bohn, associated with MMA Junkie, revealed on Twitter that it was confirmed by the promotional brass.

"Dana White/Hunter Campbell say on the Power Slap post-fight press conference stream that Derrick Lewis’ new deal with UFC is already done," he wrote.

Lewis fought out his contract last month when he took on Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 and demolished the Brazilian in just 33 seconds. 'The Black Beast' darted across the octagon, Jorge Masvidal style, and landed a flying knee on de Lima to secure the 14th knockout of his career. The finish made Lewis the fighter with the most UFC KO/TKOs at present.

In the octagon interview, he revealed that this was the last fight on his current UFC contract.

UFC fans hoped Derrick Lewis would sign with the PFL

Derrick Lewis' free agency got fans to speculate whether he would now sign with the PFL for a money fight rematch against Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' who signed with the PFL earlier this year after a very controversial exit from the UFC, is yet to find himself a heavyweight opponent for his promotional debut.

MMA Mania's Alex Behunin wrote on Twitter:

"Well, if the UFC passes on re-signing Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou just got his PFL debut opponent"

However, Lewis dampened the fan expectations in the post-fight press conference, stating that he was hoping to stay in the promotion. He also took a shot at MMA media while at it.

"I'm hoping to stay here in UFC. You know, I like it here. I like the staff -- [UFC personnel] Nobby, I like. She's pretty cool. But everybody is cool here, except for the media."

More details on Lewis' new UFC contract are likely to follow, although none are available at the time of this writing.