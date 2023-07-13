BREAKING: Exciting featherweight matchup added to UFC 293 in September

The UFC is all set to visit Sydney, Australia for the first time since November 2017 in September, when UFC 293 arrives at the Qudos Bank Arena.

Despite being just over eight weeks away, UFC 293 is still only just coming together, with only a handful of fights announced.

The event does not have a headliner announced as of the time of writing, although some people have already suggested Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis as the main event.

However, with four fights already confirmed for the card, MMA reporter Marcel Dorff has today confirmed a fifth.

According to his Twitter page, Jack Jenkins will face off with Jose ‘Chepe’ Mariscal at the event in a bout likely to take place at 145lbs.

Australia’s Jenkins is currently 12-2 in MMA, and has thus far claimed two wins inside the octagon, defeating Don Shainis in February before edging out Jamall Emmers last month.

Mariscal, meanwhile, picked up his first UFC win last month by defeating Trevor Peek via decision. The fight received rave reviews online, with many fans believing the two men deserved a $50k bonus for their efforts.

Given that UFC 293 is a major pay-per-view card, it’s likely that this fight will take place on the preliminary card, although no bout order has been mentioned just yet.

UFC 293: Which other fights have been announced?

UFC 293 is all set to go down in Sydney, Australia on September 10, and will air on pay-per-view in the US.

While a main event has yet to be confirmed for the event, four fights have been announced as taking place on the show, with the recently-announced clash between Jack Jenkins and Jose Mariscal standing as the fifth.

Previously, bouts between Carlos Ulberg and Da Un Jung, Viviane Araujo and Casey O’Neill, Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape, and Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov were announced for the event.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3D1Ift5 Report: Tai Tuivasa to face Alexander Volkov at UFC 293 in Sydney. Report: Tai Tuivasa to face Alexander Volkov at UFC 293 in Sydney. 🇦🇺 thesco.re/3D1Ift5 https://t.co/pfKzXpbDV7

Interestingly, all five of these bouts feature an Australian or New Zealand-based fighter, with the Sydney fans likely to be rooting for Jenkins, Ulberg, O’Neill, Kara-France and Tuivasa.

Poll : 0 votes