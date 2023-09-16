Breaking: Exciting lightweight matchup featuring undefeated fighter added to UFC 295 in November

It appears as though an exciting lightweight matchup has been added to UFC 295, which is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 12.

According to MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, a lightweight bout between Mateusz Rebecki and Nurullo Aliev has been booked for UFC 295. He tweeted his excitement as the matchmakers did an excellent job matching them up.

Dorff tweeted:

"Another banger for New York!! Mateusz Rębecki is back in action. He takes on the undefeated Nurullo Aliev on November 11th at #UFC295 in New York!!"

Marcel Dorff tweet regarding the lightweight bout

Rebecki is currently riding a 15-fight winning streak that includes back-to-back wins since joining the UFC. He most recently competed at UFC on ABC 5, where he defeated Loik Radzhabov via second-round TKO. 'Chinczyk' earned his contract with the promotion following an impressive first-round submission win over Rodrigo Lidio on Dana White's Contender Series last August.

Aliev, on the other hand, comes into the fight with an unbeaten 9-0 record that includes 7 wins via decision, so he is durable and capable of going the distance. The 23-year-old also earned his UFC contract on the Contender Series last year after earning a first-round TKO win over Josh Wick.

It will be interesting to see which fighter will extend their winning streak as Nurullo Aliev will look to improve his record to 10-0 and make a statement against Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 295.