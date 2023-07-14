BREAKING: Fighter reportedly back in the promotion for second stint at UFC Paris

The UFC Paris Fight Night is set to make a grand return to France, marking the promotion's second visit to 'The City of Light' within a year.

Building upon the memorable main event from the previous year, where Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa delivered a memorable showdown, fans can anticipate a similar level of excitement and energy this time around.

The stage is set for another thrilling evening at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2, as 'Bon Gamin' prepares to go head-to-head with Serghei Spivac in the main event.

The UFC Paris event will also mark the comeback of Irish welterweight contender Rhys McKee to the promotion. According to a report by combat sports journalist Alex Behunin, McKee is scheduled to take on Ange Loosa as part of the September 2 card:

"Breaking. Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee is in the works for #UFCParis on September 2."

After suffering consecutive defeats against Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono in 2020, 'Skeletor' was removed from the UFC roster. However, McKee returned to Cage Warriors and became the welterweight champion. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

However, Ange Loosa encountered a setback when he was withdrawn from his welterweight matchup against Josh Quinlan at UFC Vegas 72 in April. Loosa's current record stands at 1-1 in the promotion. 'The Last Ninja' achieved his first victory inside the octagon against AJ Fletcher last August. Loosa also competed in the DWCS, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jack Della Maddalena.

The current UFC Paris roster on September 2 also includes:

Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot (Women's flyweight)

William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)