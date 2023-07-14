BREAKING: Flyweight banger featuring undefeated star becomes first fight added to UFC 294

UFC 294 will mark the promotion's return to UAE this year. This event, which is set to take place on October 21, in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, will be the 13th Pay Per View (PPV) of 2023.

Based on recent reports from combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff, Tim Elliot is slated to face off against Muhammad Mokaev in a flyweight bout:

"DONE DEAL. Your first fight for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE is official. Fan favorite Tim Elliott (No.10) takes on undefeated top prospect Muhammad Mokaev (No.11) at flyweight on October 21st in the Etihad Arena."

Check out Dorff's tweet below:

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 DONE DEAL



Your first fight for DONE DEALYour first fight for #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE is official. Fan favorite Tim Elliott (#10) takes on undefeated top prospect Muhammad Mokaev (#11) at flyweight on October 21st in the Etihad Arena.

Mokaev wasted no time setting his sights on Elliot after the latter's triumph over Victor Altamirano at UFC Vegas 74 last month.

Mokaev is currently an undefeated force inside the octagon, with a 4-0 record. 'The Punisher' carries the ambitious dream of becoming the youngest-ever UFC champion.

On the other hand, Elliott is gearing up for his 19th appearance in the promotion. Riding the momentum of a two-fight win streak, the Englishman seeks to extend his recent success following decision victories over Tagir Ulanbekov and Victor Altamirano. Elliott has proven his mettle by going 4-1 in his last five outings.