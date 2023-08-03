Breaking: French prospect Morgan Charrière's debut announced against Italian fighter at UFC Paris

Morgan Charrière vs. Manolo Zecchini is the latest fight to bolster the UFC on ESPN 53 card scheduled to take place on Parisian soil on September 2. The matchup will serve as the promotional debut for both men under the UFC banner, and is expected to be a featherweight bout.

The two men are 145-pounders with experience in the regional scene across Europe, with Morgan Charrière hailing from Poissy, France. Meanwhile, his opponent, Manolo Zecchini, was born in Venice, Italy. Though the two men are close in age, with Charrière at 27 and Zecchini at 26, their skill-level differs.

The Frenchman appears to have a lower ceiling than his fellow UFC debutant, sporting a record of 18 wins, 9 losses and one draw. With half as many defeats as he has wins, he'll look to add more victories to his résumé, though it could prove unlikely against a foe of Zecchini's caliber given his superior 11-3 record.

Both men are on win streaks, with Morgan Charrière enjoying a successful stretch of three conscutive victories. Meanwhile, his opponent is riding the wave of a two-fight win streak. Despite having the much better record, Zecchini will head to UFC Paris at a disadvantage, as the bout will take place in enemy territory.

Alternatively, Charrière will enjoy the support of his fellow countrymen. With an MMA explosion happening in France, and across Europe in general, many will turn up to the event hoping for a French victory.

Besides Morgan Charrière, what other French fighters are scheduled for UFC Paris?

As is often the case whenever the UFC hosts a card outside the United States, a strong effort to draw fan interest by booking several fighters from the host country has been made for UFC Paris. Thus, Morgan Charrière is not the only French fighter expected to fight at UFC Paris. In fact, the card is headlined by a fellow Frenchman.

MetaFight @MetaFightOff



Ciryl Gane is READY for "The defeat [against Jon Jones] has created something in me, I want to smash his face"Ciryl Gane is READY for #UFCParis 2! pic.twitter.com/89NtXGrjbO

Ciryl Gane will hope to forget the embarrassment of his lopsided defeat to Jon Jones by taking on Sergey Spivak in the main event. Additionally, Manon Fiorot will look to extend her lengthy 10-fight win streak by facing former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the latter's flyweight debut.