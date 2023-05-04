Breaking: Guram Kutateladze vs. Jamie Mullarkey set for UFC Fight Night in June

UFC lightweights Guram Kutateladze and Jamie Mullarkey have been matched up for UFC Vegas 74.

On June 3, the worldwide leader in MMA will host another event inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. With only four weeks until showtime, the UFC decided to add another matchup to the main card. Although neither fighter is ranked, Kutateladze and Mullarkey have proven they have what it takes to create fireworks in the Octagon. The lightweight bout was confirmed on Twitter by journalist Marcel Dorff:

“Jamie Mullarkey will fight Guram Kutateladze at #UFCVegas74 on June 3rd. #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023”

Guram Kurateladze made his UFC debut in October 2020 with a professional MMA record of 11-2. The Georgian-born fighter put the division on notice when he secured a split-decision win against Mateusz Gamrot, the current number seven-ranked UFC lightweight. Nearly two years passed before ‘Georgian Viking’ returned in June 2022, when he suffered a split-decision loss against Damir Ismagulov.

Meanwhile, Jamie Mullarkey is riding high after taking out Francisco Prado in February for his second consecutive win. The 28-year-old lost his first two UFC fights before winning four of his last five. The Australian-born fighter has endured the ups and downs of the Octagon, but he could be putting it all together after gaining experience.

Check out the confirmation for Guram Kutateladze vs. Jamie Mullarkey below:

Who else is fighting on June 3 besides Guram Kutateladze and Jamie Mullarkey?

UFC Vegas 74 was supposed to be headlined by a middleweight matchup between Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen. Unfortunately, Hermansson pulled out with an injury, leading to ranked flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi getting promoted to the main event.

The co-main event has not been confirmed, but the expectation is for Miesha Tate vs. Mayra Bueno Silva to fill the slot. The June 3 main card also features Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda and a heavyweight bout between Andre Arlovski and Don’Tale Mayes.

Before the UFC Vegas 74 main card takes place, eight preliminary bouts are currently scheduled - Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed, Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear, Jim Miller vs. L’udovit Klein, John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca, Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins, Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano, and Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza.

