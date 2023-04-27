Breaking: Intriguing heavyweight matchup being targeted for July UFC Fight Night event

The UFC heavyweight division has recently witnessed several notable developments, including the departure of the promotion's former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the coronation of a new divisional kingpin. Ngannou was released from the promotion and stripped of the heavyweight title in January of this year.

Meanwhile, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returned from a three-year MMA hiatus to face former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in March. The Jones-Gane matchup had the vacant UFC heavyweight title at stake and saw 'Bones' win via first-round submission. Jones was thereby crowned the promotion's new heavyweight champion.

Other heavyweight matchups have also taken place in the ensuing weeks, with several more expected to transpire moving forward. One of the latest heavyweight bookings that's been making the news is that of Walt Harris' return.

Harris is a veteran MMA fighter and one of Jon Jones' main training partners. The 39-year-old's most recent fight ended with him suffering a first-round TKO defeat against Marcin Tybura in June 2021.

'The Big Ticket' will now look to return to the octagon in a heavyweight matchup against the 33-year-old Josh Parisian. Parisian is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Jamal Pogues in February 2023.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



The return of the Big Ticket. Walt Harris takes on Josh Parisian at a UFC event on July 15th on a location TBA. BREAKINGThe return of the Big Ticket. Walt Harris takes on Josh Parisian at a UFC event on July 15th on a location TBA. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨The return of the Big Ticket. Walt Harris takes on Josh Parisian at a UFC event on July 15th on a location TBA. https://t.co/x3lRFYnXoR

The news of the Harris-Parisian fight was first reported by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport NL and later confirmed by MMA Junkie. However, it hasn't been officially announced by the UFC yet.

The fight is expected to take place at a Fight Night event on July 15, 2023. Harris' management, Team Iridium, has also confirmed the matchup via Twitter.

The UFC heavyweight division and title landscape in 2023

The UFC heavyweight division is currently ruled by MMA legend Jon Jones. As noted, 'Bones' captured the coveted heavyweight championship in March of this year. There was widespread speculation that he'd defend his title against former divisional champion Stipe Miocic during International Fight Week in July.

However, their July matchup didn't materialize, and Jon Jones subsequently asserted that he'd love to fight Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in November. Jones also suggested that he'd probably retire after the Miocic matchup.

Presently, neither the exact date nor the opponent in regards to Jones' next octagon appearance has been officially announced.

Meanwhile, rising star Sergei Pavlovich has lately been on a tear in the UFC heavyweight division. He recently bested divisional mainstay Curtis Blaydes via first-round TKO.

The Russian KO artist has taken his win streak to six, with all of those victories coming by way of first-round KO/TKO. Speaking of which, the consensus is that if the Jones-Miocic fight doesn't come to fruition, Pavlovich could potentially be next in line to face 'Bones' for the title.

