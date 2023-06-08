BREAKING: Irish MMA star Shauna Bannon's opponent for UFC debut in London revealed

UFC's new addition Shauna Bannon has secured an opportunity to showcase her skills and mark her debut in the octagon.

As per recent reports, Bannon is primed to take on Bruna Brasil at the UFC London event taking place on July 22, 2023.

Bannon remains undefeated with a tally of five victories under her belt. Among these triumphs, she has achieved two stoppages and secured three wins through the decision. Making her debut in September 2022 under the Invicta FC banner, 'Mama B' emerged victorious against the previously undefeated Nadia Vera.

Prior to her Invicta FC debut, Shauna Bannon exhibited her skills in a series of matchups within the Cage Legacy organization. Not only did she claim the highly coveted women's flyweight title, but she also showcased her versatility by reigning as the undisputed strawweight champion.

On the other hand, Bruna Brasil has accumulated a record of 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw throughout her career. 'The Special One' earned her UFC spot by defeating Marnic Mann at the Dana White's Contender Series.

The 29-year-old Brazilian fighter has appeared only once in UFC so far, which took place in April and faced a loss to Denise Gomes.

Shauna Bannon opens up about joining the UFC

Shauna Bannon recently paused to contemplate the magnitude of signing a multi-fight contract with the esteemed promotion. Overflowing with excitement, 'Mama B' took to her Twitter account to share a message, acknowledging the immense significance of stepping onto one of the most prestigious platforms in the world of mixed martial arts. Bannon tweeted:

"I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter. So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts. We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career!"

