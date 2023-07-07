BREAKING: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell at UFC 290 off due to a medical issue

The anticipated welterweight matchup between Jack Della Maddalena and Josiah Harrell at UFC 290 has been canceled due to a medical issue.

As per the latest reports by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC debutant encountered undisclosed medical issues that led to their withdrawal from the event:

"Jack Della Maddalena x Josiah Harrell is off due to a medical issue with Harrell, per UFC. No word just yet on if JDM will get to fight soon. Devastating turn of events for him, considering this is the second opponent to fall through in a week."

Della Maddalena has faced a double disappointment as this marks the second time within a week that his fight has been canceled. Initially set to face Sean Brady, 'JDM's' first opponent had to withdraw due to a severe case of Streptococcus B affecting his left elbow.

With just a week's notice, Josiah Harrell bravely accepted the matchup, but unfortunately, his recent medical situation has thrown Della Maddalena's fifth UFC appearance into uncertainty. The outcome remains unknown regarding when or if the Australian will have the opportunity to fight in the near future.

However, both fighters successfully made the weights during the UFC 290 official weigh-ins earlier today.

