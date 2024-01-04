BREAKING: Jarrell Miller arrested for alleged assault and carjacking days after losing to Daniel Dubois in Riyadh

Heavyweight pugilist Jarrell Miller has been arrested. He is reportedly facing assault and battery charges.

The arrest comes days after his first professional boxing loss. In the much-discussed Jarrell Miller vs. Daniel Dubois matchup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 23, 2023, 'Big Baby' was stopped via 10th-round TKO.

As reported by ESPN, Miller was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, USA, on Tuesday (January 2, 2024). As per the Broward Sheriff's Office records, the pair of charges on which he was arrested was burglary with assault or battery and carjacking without a firearm or weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.

Additionally, local news outlet, WSVN, procured case details from the Hollywood Police Department. Jarrell Miller, who competed in a grueling boxing match last month, was allegedly involved in an incident at Haims Motors in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday (January 2, 2024).

Apparently, a woman requested an employee at the dealership to help recover her cell phone that was inside a black Dodge Ram, which the dealership had recently repossessed.

The employee, the reported victim in the incident, turned to get the phone. It was then that Miller allegedly sprang into action, locked the employee in a chokehold from behind, demanded the vehicle's keys, slammed him to the ground, and then fled in the Dodge Ram.

However, the 35-year-old pugilist was seemingly unbeknownst to the tracker placed in the vehicle. Courtesy of it, detectives traced and arrested him around the area of Griffin Road. During his court hearing on Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder stated:

“It is alleged that Mr. Miller first put the victim in a chokehold, then slammed him to the ground before robbing him ... [The employee] was doing nothing other than his job.”

Prosecution gains the upper hand in initial phase of the Jarrell Miller assault case

The court hearing, which followed the Jarrell Miller arrest, featured the prosecution relentlessly underscoring the two charges levied against him. Eric Linder argued that the attack was pre-planned, including the "ruse" with his female accomplice, and that Miller wanted to recover his vehicle at any cost.

Meanwhile, the embattled heavyweight's legal team argued that the two charges should be dropped, as there wasn’t enough probable cause. The defense attorney opined that the state has a grand theft and a misdemeanor battery charge against him at best.

Nevertheless, the judge who oversaw the hearing appeared to side with the prosecution. She asserted the court's findings that the two charges were backed by probable cause. The judge said, via the aforementioned WSVN report:

"Taking into account the allegations in the probable cause affidavit, the level of force that was used, as well as the manner in which the offense took place, the court does find probable cause as to both counts."

As of late Wednesday night, Miller is incarcerated at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Fans can expect additional details to unravel soon. Besides, after his defeat in Riyadh, 'Big Baby' confirmed that he wasn't done with his boxing career yet.