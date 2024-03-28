BREAKING: Khamzat Chimaev to fight Robert Whittaker next, date and title implications reported

Undefeated UFC star Khamzat Chimaev appears to be on the cusp of competing in one of the biggest fights of his career thus far. 'Borz' is reportedly booked to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker next.

Presently, Chimaev holds the No.11 spot in the official UFC middleweight rankings and has been looking to break into the division's top-10 ranks. On the other hand, Whittaker currently holds the No.3 position at 185 pounds. They are coming off decision wins over Kamaru Usman and Paulo Costa respectively.

UFC CEO Dana White has now revealed that Khamzat Chimaev will fight Robert Whittaker next. The Whittaker-Chimaev fight will headline the upcoming UFC event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 22. The winner of this matchup will receive a shot at the UFC middleweight title, presently held by Dricus du Plessis.

Check out Dana White's announcement for UFC Saudi Arabia below:

When Khamzat Chimaev praised Robert Whittaker amid respectful call-outs

Be it via his Instagram posts or in interviews, Khamzat Chimaev issued multiple call-outs to Robert Whittaker in 2023. However, Chimaev, who's known for directing trash talk and psychological warfare against most of his opponents, was incredibly respectful in his call-outs of 'The Reaper'.

Speaking with Red Corner MMA in an interview in the first half of 2023, Chimaev underscored his appreciation for the former middleweight titlist. 'Borz' said:

"I want this fight although I like him as a human being."

Watch Chimaev's interview below:

Notably, last year, Whittaker seemed uninterested in fighting 'Borz', as he wasn't ranked at middleweight at the time. Nevertheless, the Aussie indicated that he wouldn't duck a fight, including a potential matchup against Chimaev, which the UFC didn't offer him.

Whittaker vs. Chimaev will now headline the UFC's inaugural fight card in Saudi Arabia.